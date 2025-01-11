News 9

CIO reviews arrest strategy for Yoon

2025.01.11

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, holding an arrest warrant, is contemplating the timing and method of executing the second arrest warrant.

Most of the investigation team worked over the weekend to review their arrest strategy.

Next week, there is a schedule for the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial, which could be a variable in the situation.

Choi Yoo-kyung reports.

[Report]

Today (Jan. 11), the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has not yet executed the arrest warrant, five days after it was reissued.

Most of the investigation team, including Director Oh Dong-woon, came to work and continued strategic discussions with the police, but they remain tight-lipped about the timing of the warrant execution.

Considering that the crowd in front of the official residence increases over the weekend, it is currently speculated that the execution may take place early next week.

The sudden vacancy in the head of the security office also changes the dynamics.

Some predict that the security office, led by the so-called 'unconpromising' Kim Seong-hoon, will take a more active role in preventing the execution of the warrant.

However, a CIO official emphasized that "the situation in the security office will not have a decisive impact on the execution plan," assuring that there are no issues with their preparedness.

However, if the execution schedule is pushed to next week, the first hearing date for President Yoon's impeachment trial, scheduled for Tuesday, becomes another variable.

If President Yoon appears directly at the Constitutional Court, there is a possibility that the arrest warrant could be executed after the hearing.

If the CIO secures President Yoon's custody beforehand, it cannot be ruled out that the detained President Yoon may demand to attend the Constitutional Court hearing.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Researcher: "They cannot refuse to send him. If the President insists on appearing in the Constitutional Court, they will have to transport him from the Seoul Detention Center to the Constitutional Court every time..."]

The CIO has stated that they will focus on executing the warrant at the official residence, considering that changing the execution location would make the movement routes and security situation unclear.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

