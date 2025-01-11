News 9

Rallies continue for and against Yoon

[Anchor]

Despite the cold wave today (Jan. 11), in various places in downtown Seoul, there were consecutive rallies both in favor of the impeachment and the execution of the arrest warrant, and against them.

This is Choi Hye-rim reporting.

[Report]

This is the first weekend following the reissuance of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

["Impeachment invalid! Impeachment invalid!"]

Participants of the 'Impeachment Opposition' rally, holding American and South Korean flags, filled the area in front of Seoul City Hall.

They shout that both the arrest warrant and the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol are invalid.

[Kim Dong-young/Impeachment Opposition Rally Participant: "I thought it was really unjust to impeach everything just because it doesn't suit their way of thinking... We need to leave a good country for our children, but it seems the country is going to collapse...."]

About 500 meters away from the impeachment opposition rally, a 'Pro-Impeachment' rally was held simultaneously.

["Arrest him! Arrest him! Arrest him!"]

People who took to the streets despite the sub-zero temperatures raised their voices while holding cheering sticks and placards.

The people packed in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace and Gwanghwamun urged the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.

[Lim So-ra/Pro-Impeachment Rally Participant: "I’m usually a homebody. I don’t come out of bed on Saturdays. But I’ve been coming out every week. It’s amazing to see so many people who share the same passion to protect this country...."]

After the rallies ended, the pro-impeachment side marched towards the Constitutional Court, while the anti-impeachment side continued their march to the front of the presidential residence.

In Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, where the presidential residence is located, both pro and anti-impeachment rallies continued from the morning, but there were no physical clashes between participants.

With large-scale rallies occurring in the city center, vehicle traffic along Sejong-daero from Gwanghwamun to Seoul City Hall was completely restricted, and some roads in front of Hannam Elementary School were also controlled.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

