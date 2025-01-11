News 9

Parties discuss investigation bill draft

[Anchor]

In the meantime, acting President Choi Sang-mok has proposed a mediation plan to create a special counsel bill through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

The People Power Party plans to create its own special counsel bill and gather opinions at a general meeting of lawmakers early next week.

The Democratic Party has stated that while there is room for negotiation, it is pressuring that it should not be a 'delay tactic'.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party has expressed its intention to propose its own special counsel bill against the opposition.

Preliminary review work continued over the weekend.

They plan to gather opinions within the party at a general meeting of lawmakers as early as next Monday, focusing on limiting the investigation targets in line with the purpose of the special counsel bill.

According to Supreme Court precedents, situations after the lifting of the emergency martial law cannot be subjects of investigation, and the addition of issues such as the operation of loudspeakers toward North Korea is merely a shake-up of diplomatic and security policies.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Spokesperson: "On what basis are you including all North Korea-related issues in the scope of the investigation? Are you considering an investigation based on pro-North Korea thinking?"]

The Democratic Party emphasized that while "there is room for negotiation," it should not become a 'law to conceal insurrection' that reduces the scope of the investigation.

The DP also reaffirmed their stance that the illegal state of insurrection due to President Yoon's refusal to execute the arrest warrant continues, and that investigations into incitement of insurrection should be conducted.

They repeatedly urged for the swift processing of the special counsel bill.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Are you saying we should bring a gift that the criminal would like when we are trying to catch the criminal? Stop the delay tactics to block the insurrection special investigation at once."]

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for trying to limit the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation to 'six hours after the declaration of martial law', but the People Power Party rebutted that "there is no fact of even having reviewed it yet."

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

