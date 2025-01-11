News 9

SNS censorship controversy

[Anchor]

The conflict between the ruling and opposition parties over the incitement of rebellion is escalating into a legal battle.

The Democratic Party has reported six additional YouTubers, stating that even sharing related content through social media could lead to punishment, while the People Power Party has decided to file criminal charges against the relevant lawmaker, questioning whether they intend to silence the public.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has filed additional complaints against six conservative YouTubers for allegedly supporting martial law.

They warned that content shared on social media platforms like KakaoTalk could also be subject to punishment.

[Jeon Yong-ki/Democratic Party lawmaker: "(Even if it's just a regular person sharing on social media), we will firmly report them for inciting rebellion or spreading fake news."]

The People Power Party strongly opposed this.

They criticized the Democratic Party for censoring social media content and indiscriminately filing complaints, claiming it threatens the constitutional freedoms of expression and communication privacy.

They questioned how incitement to rebellion could occur when the act of rebellion has already ended, even coining the term 'terrifying KakaoTalk martial law.'

They decided to file criminal charges against lawmaker Jeon Yong-ki for coercion and intimidation against the public.

[Park Min-young/People Power Party spokesperson: "It is not an exaggeration to say that this is a practice of martial law that suppresses the daily lives of the people under a communist-style control that punishes all information that does not fit their taste as incitement to rebellion."]

In response to the controversy, the former lawmaker clarified that the intention was to hold those spreading fake news accountable.

[Jeon Yong-ki/Democratic Party lawmaker: "How could we surveil KakaoTalk? We receive tips and report them to the investigative authorities."]

He also reiterated that incitement to rebellion is a criminal act and cannot be included under the freedom of expression.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

공지·정정

