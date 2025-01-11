News 9

Na Hoon-a bids farewell with political criticism

[Anchor]

The emperor of trot, Mr. Na Hoon-a, is currently holding a retirement concert to conclude his 58-year singing career.

Mr. Na, who has been outspoken on sensitive topics during his performances, continued his sharp criticisms towards the political sphere regarding the recent situation during his concert yesterday (Jan. 10).

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

Despite the sub-zero temperatures, fans gathered to see Mr. Na Hoon-a's retirement performance.

["I love you so much, Hoon-a oppa."]

He debuted in the music industry in 1966 with "Cheonri-gil" and has left behind numerous hit songs such as "Musiro" and "Jabcho." He suddenly announced his retirement last February.

"I never thought that putting down the microphone would require courage," he said, adding, "I want to follow the truth of 'leave when the applause is loudest.'"

[Yoon Hak-rye/Seoul Yongsan-gu: "He said he would leave when the applause is loudest, but in our hearts, we just want him to stay longer, to continue for a long time."]

While the farewell concert is significant in itself, his criticisms towards the political sphere regarding the recent state of emergency have also drawn attention.

In particular, during the concert on the first day in Seoul yesterday, he raised the level of his criticism even further.

Mr. Na stated, "The left is making a fuss saying the right is wrong," and pointed to his left arm, asking, "What did you do right?"

He shared a story from his childhood about scolding all his brothers who were fighting, and raised his voice asking if the recent political strife is "for the country and the people."

Earlier, during a concert in Deagu, held four days after the martial law declaration, he remarked, "I spent several nights awake," and questioned, "Should I perform or not?". Attention was also drawn to his comments of asking the whereabouts of the National Assembly and the residences of the ruling and opposition party leaders.

It is interpreted that Mr. Na, who has never been shy of expressing his beliefs on sensitive topics, criticized the political sphere for merely engaging in blame games during this farewell concert.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

