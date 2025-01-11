News 9

DUI hit-and-run, supermarket walkway fire

입력 2025.01.11 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 60s caused an under the influence hit-and-run accident in Busan, injuring four people.

In Boseong-gun, Jeollanam-do, a couple in their 60s lost consciousness while camping in their car and were taken to the hospital.

Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Kim Arnae.

[Report]

A motorcycle has fallen over at the intersection in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium.

Around 7:20 PM yesterday (Jan. 10), an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle and a children's school bus in succession.

The male driver in his 60s fled the scene instead of handling the accident.

[Accident Witness: "I heard a loud bang, so I went outside to check, and the (car) was going in reverse after hitting the motorcycle and the yellow van, and then it just sped away...."]

The fleeing driver caused another accident after crossing the center line.

The car that caused the accident sped about 100 meters and hit the motorcycle here.

The motorcycle collided with a passenger car, leading to a chain reaction accident.

Four people, including the motorcycle driver, were injured in this accident.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for this man on charges of drunk driving, with a blood alcohol concentration at a level that would result in license suspension.

The inside of a large supermarket is filled with thick smoke.

Around 6:30 PM yesterday, a fire, suspected to be caused by motor overheating, broke out on the moving walkway of the supermarket.

About 60 employees and customers were evacuated due to the fire.

[Park Min-joo/Witness: "People were saying, 'There’s a strange smell,' and when I looked, suddenly thick smoke started filling the area, and the fire doors were coming down."]

This morning (Jan. 11) around 9 AM, a couple in their 60s camping in their car at a beach parking lot lost consciousness and were taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the incident, suspecting that gas leaked from a camping water heater inside the vehicle.

This is KBS News, Kim Arnae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DUI hit-and-run, supermarket walkway fire
    • 입력 2025-01-11 23:37:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 60s caused an under the influence hit-and-run accident in Busan, injuring four people.

In Boseong-gun, Jeollanam-do, a couple in their 60s lost consciousness while camping in their car and were taken to the hospital.

Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Kim Arnae.

[Report]

A motorcycle has fallen over at the intersection in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium.

Around 7:20 PM yesterday (Jan. 10), an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle and a children's school bus in succession.

The male driver in his 60s fled the scene instead of handling the accident.

[Accident Witness: "I heard a loud bang, so I went outside to check, and the (car) was going in reverse after hitting the motorcycle and the yellow van, and then it just sped away...."]

The fleeing driver caused another accident after crossing the center line.

The car that caused the accident sped about 100 meters and hit the motorcycle here.

The motorcycle collided with a passenger car, leading to a chain reaction accident.

Four people, including the motorcycle driver, were injured in this accident.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for this man on charges of drunk driving, with a blood alcohol concentration at a level that would result in license suspension.

The inside of a large supermarket is filled with thick smoke.

Around 6:30 PM yesterday, a fire, suspected to be caused by motor overheating, broke out on the moving walkway of the supermarket.

About 60 employees and customers were evacuated due to the fire.

[Park Min-joo/Witness: "People were saying, 'There’s a strange smell,' and when I looked, suddenly thick smoke started filling the area, and the fire doors were coming down."]

This morning (Jan. 11) around 9 AM, a couple in their 60s camping in their car at a beach parking lot lost consciousness and were taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the incident, suspecting that gas leaked from a camping water heater inside the vehicle.

This is KBS News, Kim Arnae.
김아르내
김아르내 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…<br>정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사
[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시

[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시
유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…<br>“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”

유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”
우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”

우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.