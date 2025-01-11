DUI hit-and-run, supermarket walkway fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 60s caused an under the influence hit-and-run accident in Busan, injuring four people.



In Boseong-gun, Jeollanam-do, a couple in their 60s lost consciousness while camping in their car and were taken to the hospital.



Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Kim Arnae.



[Report]



A motorcycle has fallen over at the intersection in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium.



Around 7:20 PM yesterday (Jan. 10), an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle and a children's school bus in succession.



The male driver in his 60s fled the scene instead of handling the accident.



[Accident Witness: "I heard a loud bang, so I went outside to check, and the (car) was going in reverse after hitting the motorcycle and the yellow van, and then it just sped away...."]



The fleeing driver caused another accident after crossing the center line.



The car that caused the accident sped about 100 meters and hit the motorcycle here.



The motorcycle collided with a passenger car, leading to a chain reaction accident.



Four people, including the motorcycle driver, were injured in this accident.



The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for this man on charges of drunk driving, with a blood alcohol concentration at a level that would result in license suspension.



The inside of a large supermarket is filled with thick smoke.



Around 6:30 PM yesterday, a fire, suspected to be caused by motor overheating, broke out on the moving walkway of the supermarket.



About 60 employees and customers were evacuated due to the fire.



[Park Min-joo/Witness: "People were saying, 'There’s a strange smell,' and when I looked, suddenly thick smoke started filling the area, and the fire doors were coming down."]



This morning (Jan. 11) around 9 AM, a couple in their 60s camping in their car at a beach parking lot lost consciousness and were taken to the hospital.



The police are investigating the exact cause of the incident, suspecting that gas leaked from a camping water heater inside the vehicle.



This is KBS News, Kim Arnae.



