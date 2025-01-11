News 9

Climate crisis becomes seasonal reality

입력 2025.01.11 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The climate crisis is no longer a warning for humanity but a disaster right before our eyes.

KBS has prepared a series of reports examining the realities and prospects of the climate crisis.

Last year, South Korea experienced unprecedented heavy snowfall, torrential rain, and the worst heatwave on record.

The climate crisis has become a reality, and reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The CCTV footage shakes as if an earthquake has occurred.

The roof of a factory collapses.

Startled workers hurriedly escape the factory.

[Kang Young-jun / Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "It was so loud and there was such a vibration that it felt like an earthquake, and the building collapsed, which was quite terrifying."]

This was due to the more than 60cm of heavy snowfall that fell in southern Gyeonggi Province last November.

All nine of these livestock barns, measuring 80m in length, collapsed completely.

A month has passed since the heavy snowfall, but due to the cold weather, recovery efforts for the collapsed barns are not easy.

[Poultry farm owner / Anseong, Gyeonggi Province: "Everything inside is frozen because of the snow, so we can't even touch it... Who would have thought so much would come in November?"]

Since the beginning of this winter, the metropolitan area has been hit by record-breaking heavy snowfall.

In Suwon, an official measurement recorded 43cm of snow, the highest amount of November snow since records began, while unofficial records in Anseong showed up to 73cm of snow accumulation.

Without time to clear it, 410 cases of collapse damage occurred in Gyeonggi Province alone due to the accumulated snow.

[Kim In-seop / Anseong, Gyeonggi Province: "I've lived for nearly 60 years, and I've never seen so much snow. (In a normal year) it's rare to get even 15cm or 20cm."]

Last year's monsoon season also saw heavy rainfall.

Extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour was recorded nine times, and an unprecedented downpour of 146mm per hour fell on Eocheongdo, Jeollabuk-do.

[Kim Seong-rae / then village chief of Eocheongdo: "It was an act of God, something I experienced for the first time in my seventy years of life."]

As the climate crisis becomes a reality, heavy rainfall and snowfall that used to occur once in a hundred years are increasingly becoming part of everyday life.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Climate crisis becomes seasonal reality
    • 입력 2025-01-11 23:37:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The climate crisis is no longer a warning for humanity but a disaster right before our eyes.

KBS has prepared a series of reports examining the realities and prospects of the climate crisis.

Last year, South Korea experienced unprecedented heavy snowfall, torrential rain, and the worst heatwave on record.

The climate crisis has become a reality, and reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The CCTV footage shakes as if an earthquake has occurred.

The roof of a factory collapses.

Startled workers hurriedly escape the factory.

[Kang Young-jun / Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "It was so loud and there was such a vibration that it felt like an earthquake, and the building collapsed, which was quite terrifying."]

This was due to the more than 60cm of heavy snowfall that fell in southern Gyeonggi Province last November.

All nine of these livestock barns, measuring 80m in length, collapsed completely.

A month has passed since the heavy snowfall, but due to the cold weather, recovery efforts for the collapsed barns are not easy.

[Poultry farm owner / Anseong, Gyeonggi Province: "Everything inside is frozen because of the snow, so we can't even touch it... Who would have thought so much would come in November?"]

Since the beginning of this winter, the metropolitan area has been hit by record-breaking heavy snowfall.

In Suwon, an official measurement recorded 43cm of snow, the highest amount of November snow since records began, while unofficial records in Anseong showed up to 73cm of snow accumulation.

Without time to clear it, 410 cases of collapse damage occurred in Gyeonggi Province alone due to the accumulated snow.

[Kim In-seop / Anseong, Gyeonggi Province: "I've lived for nearly 60 years, and I've never seen so much snow. (In a normal year) it's rare to get even 15cm or 20cm."]

Last year's monsoon season also saw heavy rainfall.

Extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour was recorded nine times, and an unprecedented downpour of 146mm per hour fell on Eocheongdo, Jeollabuk-do.

[Kim Seong-rae / then village chief of Eocheongdo: "It was an act of God, something I experienced for the first time in my seventy years of life."]

As the climate crisis becomes a reality, heavy rainfall and snowfall that used to occur once in a hundred years are increasingly becoming part of everyday life.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…<br>정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사
[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시

[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시
유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…<br>“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”

유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”
우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”

우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.