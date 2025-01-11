News 9

KCC wins against Sono after Burton trade

[Anchor]

KCC's head coach Jeon Chang-jin has made a bold move by trading Deonte Burton, whom he has criticized multiple times.

Did Coach Jeon’s decision pay off? Today, they succeeded in turning the atmosphere around with a victory against Sono.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Coach Jeon strongly reprimanded Burton for his attitude during the game against KT on the 1st.

[Jeon Chang-jin/KCC Coach: "You (Burton) need to attack more."]

[Burton/Former KCC Player: "I'm not getting the ball."]

[Jeon Chang-jin/KCC Coach: "You can’t catch the ball because you’re not moving."]

After the game, he even made a strong statement saying, "I picked the wrong foreign player," and yesterday he traded Burton to Jeonggwanjang in exchange for Lalanne.

In his KCC debut, showcased his presence in the paint with a series of powerful dunks, standing over 10 cm taller than Burton.

He also produced the game’s best highlight, as a pass from Epistola to Lalanne running behind the block resulted in a score that even confused the commentators.

[Commentary: "(That didn't go in, right?) No, it was too high."]

Along with , KCC was led by Lee Ho-hyun, who displayed an amazing shooting touch.

Lee Ho-hyun recorded a shooting success rate of 75%, scoring 22 points, and KCC won against Sono with a score of 73 to 70.

Samsung's Choi Seong-mo also had a stellar performance, scoring 15 points to help defeat KT and achieve a three-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

