Maxim breaks Sumsung's two-game losing streak

[Anchor]



In professional volleyball, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance broke their two-game losing streak by defeating OK Savings Bank, thanks to the performance of their new foreign player, Maxim.



OK Savings Bank fell into a five-game losing streak as Krys managed only six points.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



In the second set, with a score of 14 to 15, Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim successfully scores from the serve.



The next serve was so powerful that the opponent couldn't even touch it, leading to two consecutive serve points.



Maxim, who transferred after playing for Korean Air, led Samsung Fire & Marine's offense with his powerful back-row attacks.



Maxim, who excelled in serving, back-row attacks, and blocking, scored a total of 24 points, the highest of both teams, making a fantastic debut.



With Maxim at the forefront, Kim Jeong-ho and Kim Jun-woo supported the Samsung Fire & Marine offense, causing OK Savings Bank to collapse.



Samsung Fire & Marine won 3 to 1, breaking their losing streak and confirming that Maxim is a valuable addition to the team.



[Maxim: "Samsung team they offered me to stay with them until the end of the season. I will try my best until the end then. We will see if I can help the team to ahiceve higher results..."]



OK Savings Bank's Shin Ho-jin scored 22 points, but it was not enough on its own.



After dismissing the accredited foreign player Leo, OK Savings Bank's 2.10-meter tall Krys managed only six points, contrasting sharply with Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim.



Korea Expressway Corporation defeated Heungkuk Life Insurance 3 to 2, with Kang So-hwi scoring 21 points.



This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.



