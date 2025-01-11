News 9

Maxim breaks Sumsung's two-game losing streak

입력 2025.01.11 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance broke their two-game losing streak by defeating OK Savings Bank, thanks to the performance of their new foreign player, Maxim.

OK Savings Bank fell into a five-game losing streak as Krys managed only six points.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

In the second set, with a score of 14 to 15, Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim successfully scores from the serve.

The next serve was so powerful that the opponent couldn't even touch it, leading to two consecutive serve points.

Maxim, who transferred after playing for Korean Air, led Samsung Fire & Marine's offense with his powerful back-row attacks.

Maxim, who excelled in serving, back-row attacks, and blocking, scored a total of 24 points, the highest of both teams, making a fantastic debut.

With Maxim at the forefront, Kim Jeong-ho and Kim Jun-woo supported the Samsung Fire & Marine offense, causing OK Savings Bank to collapse.

Samsung Fire & Marine won 3 to 1, breaking their losing streak and confirming that Maxim is a valuable addition to the team.

[Maxim: "Samsung team they offered me to stay with them until the end of the season. I will try my best until the end then. We will see if I can help the team to ahiceve higher results..."]

OK Savings Bank's Shin Ho-jin scored 22 points, but it was not enough on its own.

After dismissing the accredited foreign player Leo, OK Savings Bank's 2.10-meter tall Krys managed only six points, contrasting sharply with Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim.

Korea Expressway Corporation defeated Heungkuk Life Insurance 3 to 2, with Kang So-hwi scoring 21 points.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Maxim breaks Sumsung's two-game losing streak
    • 입력 2025-01-11 23:58:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance broke their two-game losing streak by defeating OK Savings Bank, thanks to the performance of their new foreign player, Maxim.

OK Savings Bank fell into a five-game losing streak as Krys managed only six points.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

In the second set, with a score of 14 to 15, Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim successfully scores from the serve.

The next serve was so powerful that the opponent couldn't even touch it, leading to two consecutive serve points.

Maxim, who transferred after playing for Korean Air, led Samsung Fire & Marine's offense with his powerful back-row attacks.

Maxim, who excelled in serving, back-row attacks, and blocking, scored a total of 24 points, the highest of both teams, making a fantastic debut.

With Maxim at the forefront, Kim Jeong-ho and Kim Jun-woo supported the Samsung Fire & Marine offense, causing OK Savings Bank to collapse.

Samsung Fire & Marine won 3 to 1, breaking their losing streak and confirming that Maxim is a valuable addition to the team.

[Maxim: "Samsung team they offered me to stay with them until the end of the season. I will try my best until the end then. We will see if I can help the team to ahiceve higher results..."]

OK Savings Bank's Shin Ho-jin scored 22 points, but it was not enough on its own.

After dismissing the accredited foreign player Leo, OK Savings Bank's 2.10-meter tall Krys managed only six points, contrasting sharply with Samsung Fire & Marine's Maxim.

Korea Expressway Corporation defeated Heungkuk Life Insurance 3 to 2, with Kang So-hwi scoring 21 points.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…<br>정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사
[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시

[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시
유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…<br>“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”

유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”
우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”

우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.