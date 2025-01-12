Like father like daughter, Park Ye-seo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the beginning of the new year, a daughter of a baseball star, once known as the autumn man, is gaining attention as the top prospect in the domestic tennis scene.



She is Park Ye-seo, the daughter of Park Jeong-kwon, who had led SK to victory in the Korean Series, and she is said to be a powerful hitter like her father.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom met her.



[Report]



Park Ye-seo, who will be in the third year of middle school this year, is characterized by overwhelming power and aggressiveness among promising players.



Since her father is the former baseball star and coach Park Jeong-kwon, she often hears that she resembles him.



[Park Jeong-kwon/Father: "I think she is starting to develop athlete's legs now."]



[Park Ye-seo/Daughter: "Now? Really?"]



The influence of her father played a significant role in her dream of becoming an athlete.



["Strong and mighty Park Jeong-kwon made of iron."]



[Park Ye-seo/Orion Tennis Team: "Seeing my dad being cheered on by everyone made me think that I also want to be a player who receives such support on a big stage."]



Although he knows nothing about tennis, her father's encouragement during tough times and his handwritten letters provide great support.



[Park Ye-seo: "It will be very tough from now on. A completely different environment will unfold compared to what I've experienced so far."]



While tennis and baseball share the commonality of hitting a ball, her father's advice to her was just one thing.



[Park Jeong-kwon/Former SSG Coach: "The only thing I could tell her is that it's much more accurate to go a little earlier and wait to hit the ball, so I think that part is somewhat similar, and that's all I said."]



Park Ye-seo is part of a junior development team led by coaches Jeon Yeong-dae and Lee Hyeong-taek, and dreams of becoming an excellent athlete like her father.



[Park Ye-seo: "I want to win a Grand Slam and become a player who can be an idol to anyone. (Like Dad?) Just like Dad!"]



This is KBS News Kim Gi-beom.



