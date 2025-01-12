Soft handball mitigates fear for children
To mitigate such fears from children who were hesitant to play sports, a unique ball game festival was held where getting hit by the ball doesn't hurt.
What does the handball competition for elementary school students look like?
They run around holding a small ball that fits in their hands.
Even if they get hit by the ball, their faces are full of smiles.
This handball is made of sponge material instead of a hard ball, allowing elementary school students to enjoy it with excitement.
A youth-customized sport designed to expand the base of handball!
In this year's event, which is the third of its kind, students from 27 elementary schools across the country participated and enjoyed playing with the ball.
- Soft handball mitigates fear for children
입력 2025-01-12 00:14:01
