News 9

Climate crisis approaching critical point

입력 2025.01.13 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, the climate crisis that has become a disaster before our eyes is approaching a critical point.

There are views that it could worsen this year.

Shouldn't we come up with some measures?

Experts unanimously say that the solution is to achieve carbon neutrality, which effectively reduces carbon emissions to zero.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.

[Report]

Last year, the climate crisis became a reality with unprecedented heavy snowfall and heatwaves.

We asked the KBS Climate Crisis Advisory Group what this year might hold.

It seems that such heatwaves could become the new normal in 2025.

[Min Seung-ki/Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, POSTECH: "(The Earth's) temperature is rising, so it's natural for summers to get hotter and heatwaves to last longer. In a way, it's inevitable that we will experience heatwaves almost every year."]

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "The alternating occurrence of extreme cold and extreme heat phenomena, with unpredictable weather becoming commonplace, is a very important characteristic."]

They point out that even the relatively mild typhoon damage last year cannot be taken lightly this year.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "The rapidly rising sea surface temperatures around the Korean Peninsula signal that super typhoons will definitely have an impact on our country."]

They warn that the traditional concept of four seasons may change, with summers getting longer and autumns and winters getting shorter.

[Jeong Soo-jong/Professor, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Seoul National University: "The biggest concern is that the boundaries of the four seasons are collapsing. All social systems are based on the four seasons. It's not such a simple matter if everything has to change."]

Experts emphasize that the climate crisis is approaching a critical point and that we must hasten to achieve carbon neutrality, which is the only solution.

[Kook Jong-seong/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University: "Research has shown that even a slight delay in achieving carbon neutrality could trigger a tipping point in the climate. It is very difficult to restore a damaged climate."]

This is Shin Bang-sil for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Climate crisis approaching critical point
    • 입력 2025-01-13 00:49:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, the climate crisis that has become a disaster before our eyes is approaching a critical point.

There are views that it could worsen this year.

Shouldn't we come up with some measures?

Experts unanimously say that the solution is to achieve carbon neutrality, which effectively reduces carbon emissions to zero.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.

[Report]

Last year, the climate crisis became a reality with unprecedented heavy snowfall and heatwaves.

We asked the KBS Climate Crisis Advisory Group what this year might hold.

It seems that such heatwaves could become the new normal in 2025.

[Min Seung-ki/Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, POSTECH: "(The Earth's) temperature is rising, so it's natural for summers to get hotter and heatwaves to last longer. In a way, it's inevitable that we will experience heatwaves almost every year."]

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "The alternating occurrence of extreme cold and extreme heat phenomena, with unpredictable weather becoming commonplace, is a very important characteristic."]

They point out that even the relatively mild typhoon damage last year cannot be taken lightly this year.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "The rapidly rising sea surface temperatures around the Korean Peninsula signal that super typhoons will definitely have an impact on our country."]

They warn that the traditional concept of four seasons may change, with summers getting longer and autumns and winters getting shorter.

[Jeong Soo-jong/Professor, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Seoul National University: "The biggest concern is that the boundaries of the four seasons are collapsing. All social systems are based on the four seasons. It's not such a simple matter if everything has to change."]

Experts emphasize that the climate crisis is approaching a critical point and that we must hasten to achieve carbon neutrality, which is the only solution.

[Kook Jong-seong/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University: "Research has shown that even a slight delay in achieving carbon neutrality could trigger a tipping point in the climate. It is very difficult to restore a damaged climate."]

This is Shin Bang-sil for KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진
윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”

윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”
경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 <br>통보…차장은 체포영장 수순

경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 통보…차장은 체포영장 수순
무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스

무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.