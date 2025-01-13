News 9

Early repayment charge on loans reduced

입력 2025.01.13 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The 'early repayment charge' that has been a hurdle when trying to repay loans early will be reduced starting tomorrow (Jan. 13).

While the burden will be significantly lessened, why is it difficult to completely eliminate the fees?

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the details.

[Report]

One reason it is hard to switch to loans with lower interest rates is the early repayment charges
incurred when the loan is repaid within three years of starting.

We looked at a case where a loan of over 100 million won was taken out two years ago.

The monthly interest is 350,000 won, but if the entire amount is repaid early, the early repayment charges come to nearly 700,000 won.

As complaints about the high fees accumulated, financial authorities have been pushing for a reduction.

[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Oct. 30 last year: "Preliminary simulation results suggest that there is room for adjustment."]

For bank mortgage loans, the early repayment charge rate will decrease from 1.43% to 0.56%, and for credit loans, it will drop from 0.83% to 0.11%.

This will apply to new loans signed from tomorrow.

If a 300 million won mortgage is fully repaid in one year, the early repayment charge will decrease from 2.8 million won to 1.16 million won.

While the burden is considerably reduced, consumers still have fundamental questions.

They are dissatisfied with being penalized for repaying debt more quickly.

Banks also have their reasons.

If a loan is repaid suddenly, they incur costs in searching for new loan customers and have to spend on administrative costs like setting up a mortgage.

For this reason, early repayment charges also exist overseas, but competition varies among financial institutions.

[Kang Kyung-hoon/Professor of Business Administration at Dongguk University: "Competition should be fierce enough that institutions can autonomously lower their fees, and this should be monitored continuously."]

In the future, each financial institution will have to reassess and publicly announce their early repayment charge rates once a year.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Early repayment charge on loans reduced
    • 입력 2025-01-13 00:49:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The 'early repayment charge' that has been a hurdle when trying to repay loans early will be reduced starting tomorrow (Jan. 13).

While the burden will be significantly lessened, why is it difficult to completely eliminate the fees?

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the details.

[Report]

One reason it is hard to switch to loans with lower interest rates is the early repayment charges
incurred when the loan is repaid within three years of starting.

We looked at a case where a loan of over 100 million won was taken out two years ago.

The monthly interest is 350,000 won, but if the entire amount is repaid early, the early repayment charges come to nearly 700,000 won.

As complaints about the high fees accumulated, financial authorities have been pushing for a reduction.

[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Oct. 30 last year: "Preliminary simulation results suggest that there is room for adjustment."]

For bank mortgage loans, the early repayment charge rate will decrease from 1.43% to 0.56%, and for credit loans, it will drop from 0.83% to 0.11%.

This will apply to new loans signed from tomorrow.

If a 300 million won mortgage is fully repaid in one year, the early repayment charge will decrease from 2.8 million won to 1.16 million won.

While the burden is considerably reduced, consumers still have fundamental questions.

They are dissatisfied with being penalized for repaying debt more quickly.

Banks also have their reasons.

If a loan is repaid suddenly, they incur costs in searching for new loan customers and have to spend on administrative costs like setting up a mortgage.

For this reason, early repayment charges also exist overseas, but competition varies among financial institutions.

[Kang Kyung-hoon/Professor of Business Administration at Dongguk University: "Competition should be fierce enough that institutions can autonomously lower their fees, and this should be monitored continuously."]

In the future, each financial institution will have to reassess and publicly announce their early repayment charge rates once a year.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진
윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”

윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”
경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 <br>통보…차장은 체포영장 수순

경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 통보…차장은 체포영장 수순
무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스

무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.