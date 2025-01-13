Lee Soon-jae wins KBS Acting Awards

동영상 고정 취소

Actor Lee Soon-jae has won the '2024 KBS Acting Awards' for his role in the drama 'Dog Knows Everything'.



Lee Soon-jae, who has been selected as the oldest recipient of the KBS Acting Awards, expressed his feelings by saying, "I always thought, 'One day, an opportunity will come,' and I was always prepared, and today I received this beautiful award."



At the age of ninety this year, Lee Soon-jae debuted in 1956 with the drama 'I Want to Be Human' and has been acting for nearly 70 years, appearing in 384 films, dramas, and plays.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!