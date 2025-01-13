News 9

Lee Soon-jae wins KBS Acting Awards

Actor Lee Soon-jae has won the '2024 KBS Acting Awards' for his role in the drama 'Dog Knows Everything'.

Lee Soon-jae, who has been selected as the oldest recipient of the KBS Acting Awards, expressed his feelings by saying, "I always thought, 'One day, an opportunity will come,' and I was always prepared, and today I received this beautiful award."

At the age of ninety this year, Lee Soon-jae debuted in 1956 with the drama 'I Want to Be Human' and has been acting for nearly 70 years, appearing in 384 films, dramas, and plays.

