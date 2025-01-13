News 9

Local bookstore at heart of cultural growth

입력 2025.01.13 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Local bookstores that are facing a crisis due to the competition from large bookstores and online retailers are joining hands with local governments to make various efforts for mutual growth.

Through this, local bookstores are becoming central spaces where unique regional cultures can thrive.

Reporter Yoon Na-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A small neighborhood bookstore located in a narrow alley.

Books with dates written on them are displayed on the shelves, providing a unique fun of being able to purchase books by authors who share the same birthday.

Initially, it was not easy to operate due to the competition from online and large bookstores, but the 'Neighborhood Bookstore Mutual Growth Project' initiated by the local government became the driving force for survival.

Through the 'Hope Book Direct Loan Service', citizens can borrow books from local bookstores just like at a library, resulting in over 4,000 citizens visiting the neighborhood bookstore each year.

[Lee Han-byeol/Owner of 'Heart to Read' bookstore: "There are many cases where people do not come to the bookstore. They come to the bookstore to use the loan service, and they become interested in the fact that there is such a bookstore in our neighborhood and tend to revisit."]

Customers who were used to borrowing books have now become regulars who purchase books after visiting the bookstore multiple times.

[Cha Ah-young/Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province: "I didn't know there was such a small bookstore, but I found out because of the (book loan) service, and I think the advantage of a local bookstore is that you can come and see the book, and buy it directly."]

The neighborhood bookstore has become a place where people come and go.

It is establishing itself as a place for growth of local culture by directly planning and promoting events like music festivals that reflect the local characteristics, together with the people of the neighborhood.

[Park Seung-won/Mayor of Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province: "Through the space of a bookstore, the culture and life of the region form a community together. Revitalizing these local bookstores is an important policy for leading the local community."]

To promote mutual growth with local bookstores, Gwangmyeong City in Gyeonggi Province recently commissioned a study on 'Measures to Revitalize Neighborhood Bookstores' to the Gyeonggi Research Institute, and plans to expand related policies based on the research results.

KBS News, Yoon Na-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Local bookstore at heart of cultural growth
    • 입력 2025-01-13 00:49:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Local bookstores that are facing a crisis due to the competition from large bookstores and online retailers are joining hands with local governments to make various efforts for mutual growth.

Through this, local bookstores are becoming central spaces where unique regional cultures can thrive.

Reporter Yoon Na-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A small neighborhood bookstore located in a narrow alley.

Books with dates written on them are displayed on the shelves, providing a unique fun of being able to purchase books by authors who share the same birthday.

Initially, it was not easy to operate due to the competition from online and large bookstores, but the 'Neighborhood Bookstore Mutual Growth Project' initiated by the local government became the driving force for survival.

Through the 'Hope Book Direct Loan Service', citizens can borrow books from local bookstores just like at a library, resulting in over 4,000 citizens visiting the neighborhood bookstore each year.

[Lee Han-byeol/Owner of 'Heart to Read' bookstore: "There are many cases where people do not come to the bookstore. They come to the bookstore to use the loan service, and they become interested in the fact that there is such a bookstore in our neighborhood and tend to revisit."]

Customers who were used to borrowing books have now become regulars who purchase books after visiting the bookstore multiple times.

[Cha Ah-young/Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province: "I didn't know there was such a small bookstore, but I found out because of the (book loan) service, and I think the advantage of a local bookstore is that you can come and see the book, and buy it directly."]

The neighborhood bookstore has become a place where people come and go.

It is establishing itself as a place for growth of local culture by directly planning and promoting events like music festivals that reflect the local characteristics, together with the people of the neighborhood.

[Park Seung-won/Mayor of Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province: "Through the space of a bookstore, the culture and life of the region form a community together. Revitalizing these local bookstores is an important policy for leading the local community."]

To promote mutual growth with local bookstores, Gwangmyeong City in Gyeonggi Province recently commissioned a study on 'Measures to Revitalize Neighborhood Bookstores' to the Gyeonggi Research Institute, and plans to expand related policies based on the research results.

KBS News, Yoon Na-kyung.
윤나경
윤나경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진
윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”

윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”
경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 <br>통보…차장은 체포영장 수순

경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 통보…차장은 체포영장 수순
무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스

무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.