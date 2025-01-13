An Se-young wins Malaysia Open

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



World ranking number one in badminton women's singles, An Se-young, has topped the Malaysia Open for the second consecutive year, marking the first tournament of the new year with a golden victory.



She displayed overwhelming performance, not losing a single game leading up to the finals.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



In the absence of a national team coach, An Se-young participated in this tournament with her team coach.



Her opponent in the finals was world ranking number two Wang Zhi, who had previously defeated An Se-young last month, making her a formidable rival, but it was no problem.



An Se-young showcased a perfect blend of offense and defense, demonstrating her world number one status with powerful smashes following solid defense.



Her strategic use of drop shots to catch her opponent off guard was also impressive.



An Se-young took the first game by scoring nine consecutive points, with a remarkable moment of executing both defense and attack with a precise backhand.



In the second game, Wang Zhi seemed overwhelmed by An Se-young's momentum and made consecutive mistakes.



The match continued to be one-sided, and An Se-young won the second game with a significant score of 21 to 7.



An Se-young, who did not lose a single game from the round of 32 to the finals, celebrated her second consecutive tournament victory with her trademark roar.



[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I am so happy to achieve such a good result in the first match of the new year, and I think I am even happier because I overcame my injuries and won."]



After facing many challenges following her determined criticism of the badminton association last year, An Se-young has started the new year on a positive note by winning her first tournament.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



