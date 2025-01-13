News 9

Jeonggwanjang escapes 10-game losing streak

입력 2025.01.13 (00:49)

[Anchor]

The bottom-ranked Jeonggwanjang has broken its 10-game losing streak, led by Jeong Hyo-geun and the newly transferred Burton.

Burton, who was transferred from KCC, became the hero of the comeback victory with his outstanding performance in the crucial moments of the fourth quarter.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee has the story.

[Report]

The Gas Corporation, led by , took the early initiative.

dominated the paint, scoring 21 points in the first half alone.

Jeonggwanjang, which was on a 10-game losing streak, struggled to find its rhythm due to a series of baffling mistakes.

The newly transferred Burton also failed to meet expectations, committing turnovers with loose dribbling.

The player who broke the frustrating offensive deadlock was Jeong Hyo-geun.

In the latter part of the third quarter, he hit consecutive three-pointers, bringing Jeonggwanjang within striking distance of the Gas Corporation.

In the closely contested fourth quarter, Burton stepped up.

With a series of dazzling individual plays, he secured the victory.

Burton recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeong Hyo-geun scored 18 points, helping Jeonggwanjang end its 10-game losing streak.

Jeong Hyo-geun expressed that Burton's arrival brought new hope, while also cheering for his former teammate who left the team.

[Jeong Hyo-geun: "Cady Lalanne bought coffee for all of us players. really worked hard, did well, and I’m thankful for how close he was with the players. I hope he does well at KCC."]

In men's volleyball, KB Insurance's Park Sang-ha celebrates a successful block with a fantastic ceremony.

KB recorded 13 blocks and defeated Korean Air, achieving a six-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

