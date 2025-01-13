Ice Climbing World Cup in Cheongsong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ice Climbing World Cup was held in Cheongsong, Gyeongbuk.



The thrilling and exciting performances of the athletes were covered by reporter Shim Byeong-il.



[Report]



A magnificent venue located in the Ice Valley of Cheongsong.



The lead event, which involves climbing a section of over 30 meters, is taking place.



In sections where athletes must hit and pass through large ice blocks, they showcase advanced techniques such as holding a sickle-shaped ice tool in their mouth or hooking their legs through their arms.



The thrilling performances of the athletes drew cheers from the audience.



[Koo Hye-jung/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "It's exciting to watch the game. I'm a grandmother, but I wish I was young to try something like that."]



For male athletes, a time limit of 7 minutes requires strong physical strength to reach the top.



[Lee Young-geon/Lead Gold Medal/The North Face: "I started ice climbing as a hobby at 16, and I'm happy to win for the first time in Cheongsong in 2025."]



In the speed event, athletes compete in speed by hitting a vertical ice wall 13 meters high with their ice tools.



Gasps of admiration are heard for their swift movements.



Our country's Cha Yu-jin, who is also a summer sports climbing athlete, won a bronze medal.



[Cha Yu-jin/Speed Bronze Medal: "The ice changes depending on the weather. These variables make it even more thrilling for the spectators."]



Ice climbing is gaining more popularity as a winter sport.



The International Mountaineering Federation has stated that it is highly likely to be adopted as an event in the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



