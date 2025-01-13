Yoon to not attend first hearing citing personal safety

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.



President Yoon Suk-yeol's side has announced that he will not attend the first hearing of the impeachment trial scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Jan. 14).



They cited concerns for his personal safety as the reason.



The first news report is by Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



Today (Jan. 12), with just two days left until the first hearing of the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, President Yoon Suk-yeol's side has stated their intention not to attend.



They expressed concerns for personal safety due to attempts by the Corruption Investigation Office and police to execute arrest warrants.



President Yoon's side stated, "We will attend anytime once the safety issues are resolved."



According to relevant laws, the parties involved, including President Yoon, must attend the Constitutional Court hearing, but if they do not attend, the proceedings can continue without their presence from the following hearing.



As a result, the first hearing the day after tomorrow will proceed without the parties involved, and the second hearing on the 16th is expected to begin in earnest.



President Yoon's side remarked, "If President Yoon attends, they will obviously try to arrest him," and mentioned that they are "considering a request to change the hearing date" for the already scheduled hearing.



Until recently, President Yoon's side had stated that President Yoon had firm intention to attend the impeachment trial hearings himself.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/President Yoon's Legal Team/Jan. 8: "Fundamentally, the intention to attend the Constitutional Court's trial remains unchanged."]



However, after expressing the intention not to attend due to personal safety issues and seeking a change of date, criticisms have arisen that this is a strategy to delay the trial.



The Constitutional Court has set five hearing dates based on the law, and stated that if a request for a change is submitted, the court will make a judgment.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!