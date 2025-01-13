News 9

Yoon submits power of attorney

[Anchor]

In the meantime, President Yoon submitted a power of attorney to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today (Jan. 12).

This is a change from the previous stance where he did not cooperate with the investigation procedures, claiming that the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was illegal.

Let's connect with our reporter on the ground at the CIO for more details.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon, when did President Yoon submit the power of attorney?

[Report]

Yes, the legal representatives of President Yoon, including lawyer Yoon Gap-geun, submitted the power of attorney to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials around 2 PM today.

This is the first time that President Yoon's side has submitted a power of attorney to the investigative agency.

After submitting the power of attorney, President Yoon's side had a meeting with the investigation team of the CIO for about 30 minutes.

During this meeting, it is reported that lawyer Yoon and others conveyed their opinion that "the execution of an arrest warrant could pose problems for President Yoon's constitutional right to defense, national dignity, and governance."

This is a proactive expression of their position to the CIO, the very body which Yoon's side had previously not cooperated with on investigation procedures, claiming it was an "illegal investigation" due to a lack of authority to investigate charges of insurrection.

It seems that the CIO has changed its strategy as the second execution of the arrest warrant approaches, considering options such as claiming damages and recourse against the Presidential Security Service in preparation for situations that may arise during the execution of the arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, after submitting the power of attorney, lawyer Yoon reiterated to reporters, "Do not obsess over the illegal and invalid execution of the arrest warrant, and either indict at the Seoul Central District Court or request a pre-arrest warrant."

In response, a representative from the CIO stated that "the validity of the arrest warrant against President Yoon still remains" and "the submission of the power of attorney will not cause any disruption to the timing and method of executing the warrant."

This has been Kim Young-hoon from KBS News at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

김영훈
김영훈 기자

