Police expand security service investigation

Ahead of the execution of the second arrest warrant for President Yoon, the police are intensifying their investigation into the leadership of the Presidential Security Service and increasing pressure.



They have booked the head of the family security for President Yoon and notified him to appear on the 14th (the day after tomorrow).



Min Jeong-hee reports.



The police are expanding their investigation into the obstruction of the execution of arrest warrants, reaching up to the department head level of the Presidential Security Service.



They have booked Kim Shin, the head of the family security for President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of obstructing special public duties, and have notified him to appear the day after tomorrow.



For Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy head of the security service who has failed to respond to three appearance requests, the police plan to apply for an arrest warrant to secure his custody.



Kim Seong-hoon, who is acting as the head of the security service following the resignation of former head Park Chong-jun, and Kim Shin, who has been summoned, have not yet undergone police questioning.



Former head Park and Lee Jin-ha, the head of the Security and Safety Headquarters, were investigated until late last night (Jan. 11) before returning home.



[Park Jong-joon/Former Head of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 11: "I am cooperating with the investigation agency's investigation as sincerely as possible."]



The police have also voluntarily received Park's mobile phone.



They are expected to ascertain what specific instructions Park gave during the first attempt to obstruct the execution of the arrest warrant.



As the police increase pressure on the security service ahead of the second arrest warrant execution, a sense of unease is being felt within parts of the security service.



Following a post on the internal bulletin board stating that "we must cooperate with the arrest warrant," demands for the resignation of officials, including Deputy Head Kim, arose during today's (Jan. 12) security service executive meeting.



Deputy Head Kim has placed the department head who mentioned resignation on standby, but internal dissent has not subsided.



This is Min Jeong-hee from KBS News.



