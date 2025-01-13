News 9

Concerns of clashes rise at rallies

[Anchor]

As time passes, the tension in front of the presidential residence is rising, with uncertainty about when the arrest warrant will be re-executed.

Rallies for and against are continuing.

Concerns about physical clashes are also growing.

Yoon Ah-rim reports.

[Report]

["Arrest him! Arrest him!"]

Participants in the rally urging for an arrest gathered in front of the residence again today.

They held placards with slogans such as 'Yoon Suk Yeol, step down immediately' and raised their voices in criticism of the president, demanding the execution of the arrest warrant.

[Kang Hae-yoon/Rally participant urging arrest: "I am very angry because I think it is a wrong course of action as a president, not being considerate of the people at all."]

["Impeachment invalid! Yoon Suk Yeol fighting."]

About a 5-minute walk away, a rally against the arrest was held.

Participants in the anti-arrest rally held American flags and South Korean flags, claiming that the execution of the arrest warrant is unjust and expressing their support for President Yoon.

[Kim Moon-seok/Rally participant against arrest: "I came here because I don't know when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will come into the presidential residence, and I wanted to keep my position."]

To prevent clashes between the two sides, police barricades were set up, but as the atmosphere of the rallies heated up, concerns about physical clashes are also emerging.

This afternoon (Jan. 12), an incident occurred where a man in his 50s, a participant in the pro-impeachment rally, threatened participants of the opposing rally with a weapon.

The man was arrested as an active offender, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the presidential security office held a meeting even on a Sunday to discuss measures in preparation for the execution of the warrant.

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

