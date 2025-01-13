News 9

Parties clash on "insurrection on SNS"

[Anchor]

The conflict between the ruling and opposition parties is intensifying.

A statement from a Democratic Party lawmaker that they will file charges against ordinary citizens for spreading fake news related to insurrection on social media, and the ensuing debate over the addition of 'foreign exchange solicitation charges' to the special investigation bill reintroduced by the Democratic Party have sparked heated exchange.

Bong Jun-won reports.

[Report]

People Power Party lawmaker Na Kyung-won posted a message on social media stating that "impeachment is invalid."

She criticized the Democratic Party for saying they would file charges against ordinary citizens for insurrection propaganda and launched a campaign saying, "Go ahead and report me."

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "The Democratic Party's blade is now directed at ordinary citizens. They are infringing on freedom of thought and expression, in other words, they are trying to censor."]

The Democratic Party criticized this as a baseless claim.

They countered that they are firmly responding to false information and manipulation of public opinion.

[Lee Won-hyuk/Democratic Party deputy spokesperson: "Censorship is an absurd claim. We are trying to block the production and distribution of fake news that seeks to justify insurrection through tips."]

The ruling and opposition parties also clashed over the addition of 'foreign exchange solicitation charges' to the special investagtion bill reintroduced by the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party claimed that the government tried to create a justification for martial law by provoking North Korea through incidents like the infiltration of drones from Pyongyang.

[Chae Hyun-il/Democratic Party lawmaker: "(The Yoon Suk Yeol government) has heightened military tensions between the North and South, and this is seen as a political intention to create a justification for emergency martial law."]

The People Power Party countered that the government's and military's efforts to deter North Korean military provocations are not a crime and demanded an immediate withdrawal.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party floor leader: "Isn't it just like tying our military's hands and feet, making it easier for Kim Jong-un?"]

The People Power Party is preparing a draft of its own special investigation bill that removes charges related to foreign exchange and insurrection propaganda, and plans to gather opinions at a general meeting of lawmakers tomorrow (Jan. 13).

KBS News, Bong Jun-won.

