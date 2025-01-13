News 9

Party support ratings return to pre-martial law levels

입력 2025.01.13 (03:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The gap in party support rates between the ruling and opposition parties amid the emergency martial law and the impeachment crisis, has recently returned to levels seen before the martial law, according to various opinion polls.

What is the reason for this?

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo looked into it.

[Report]

After the martial law situation, the gap in support rates between the two parties widened significantly, but it has recently narrowed back within the margin of error.

According to a Korea Gallup survey, compared to two weeks ago, the People Power Party showed a 10% point difference, while the Democratic Party showed a 12% point difference, returning to pre-martial law levels.

The public opinion on impeachment also showed a difference of more than 10% points between support and opposition compared to the previous survey.

In a joint national indicator survey by four institutions, the Democratic Party was at 36% and the People Power Party at 32%, narrowing within the margin of error.

[Yoon Tae-gon/Director of Political Analysis at The Moa: "Statements like 'I will also impeach Choi Sang-mok' or 'Yoon Suk Yeol deserves the death penalty,' and the wrongdoings of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials can only reflect negatively on the Democratic Party."]

The People Power Party is cautiously optimistic, viewing this as a reflexive reaction to the opposition party's mistakes.

[Kim Dae-sik/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "I think there was a strong sense of restraint, and at times like this, all members of the People Power Party, as well as our lawmakers, need to be more humble..."]

The Democratic Party acknowledged the consolidation of conservatives but shifted the blame to conspiracy theories and fake news regarding election fraud.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Chief Spokesperson of the Democratic Party/Jan. 10: "The consolidation of the conservative base is due to fake news claiming that there is Chinese involvement in election fraud..."]

Experts noted that the current situation is distinctly different from the impeachment phase of former President Park Geun-hye eight years ago, predicting that it could fluctuate again depending on the arrest or detention of President Yoon or the decision on the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Party support ratings return to pre-martial law levels
    • 입력 2025-01-13 03:18:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The gap in party support rates between the ruling and opposition parties amid the emergency martial law and the impeachment crisis, has recently returned to levels seen before the martial law, according to various opinion polls.

What is the reason for this?

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo looked into it.

[Report]

After the martial law situation, the gap in support rates between the two parties widened significantly, but it has recently narrowed back within the margin of error.

According to a Korea Gallup survey, compared to two weeks ago, the People Power Party showed a 10% point difference, while the Democratic Party showed a 12% point difference, returning to pre-martial law levels.

The public opinion on impeachment also showed a difference of more than 10% points between support and opposition compared to the previous survey.

In a joint national indicator survey by four institutions, the Democratic Party was at 36% and the People Power Party at 32%, narrowing within the margin of error.

[Yoon Tae-gon/Director of Political Analysis at The Moa: "Statements like 'I will also impeach Choi Sang-mok' or 'Yoon Suk Yeol deserves the death penalty,' and the wrongdoings of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials can only reflect negatively on the Democratic Party."]

The People Power Party is cautiously optimistic, viewing this as a reflexive reaction to the opposition party's mistakes.

[Kim Dae-sik/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "I think there was a strong sense of restraint, and at times like this, all members of the People Power Party, as well as our lawmakers, need to be more humble..."]

The Democratic Party acknowledged the consolidation of conservatives but shifted the blame to conspiracy theories and fake news regarding election fraud.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Chief Spokesperson of the Democratic Party/Jan. 10: "The consolidation of the conservative base is due to fake news claiming that there is Chinese involvement in election fraud..."]

Experts noted that the current situation is distinctly different from the impeachment phase of former President Park Geun-hye eight years ago, predicting that it could fluctuate again depending on the arrest or detention of President Yoon or the decision on the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진

윤 대통령, ‘신변 우려’로 불출석…기일 변경 신청도 추진
윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”

윤 측, 선임계 제출…공수처 “계획대로 진행”
경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 <br>통보…차장은 체포영장 수순

경찰, 경호처 가족부장 소환 통보…차장은 체포영장 수순
무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스

무너져 내린 터전…슬픔의 도시 된 로스앤젤레스
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.