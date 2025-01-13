Party support ratings return to pre-martial law levels

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The gap in party support rates between the ruling and opposition parties amid the emergency martial law and the impeachment crisis, has recently returned to levels seen before the martial law, according to various opinion polls.



What is the reason for this?



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo looked into it.



[Report]



After the martial law situation, the gap in support rates between the two parties widened significantly, but it has recently narrowed back within the margin of error.



According to a Korea Gallup survey, compared to two weeks ago, the People Power Party showed a 10% point difference, while the Democratic Party showed a 12% point difference, returning to pre-martial law levels.



The public opinion on impeachment also showed a difference of more than 10% points between support and opposition compared to the previous survey.



In a joint national indicator survey by four institutions, the Democratic Party was at 36% and the People Power Party at 32%, narrowing within the margin of error.



[Yoon Tae-gon/Director of Political Analysis at The Moa: "Statements like 'I will also impeach Choi Sang-mok' or 'Yoon Suk Yeol deserves the death penalty,' and the wrongdoings of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials can only reflect negatively on the Democratic Party."]



The People Power Party is cautiously optimistic, viewing this as a reflexive reaction to the opposition party's mistakes.



[Kim Dae-sik/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "I think there was a strong sense of restraint, and at times like this, all members of the People Power Party, as well as our lawmakers, need to be more humble..."]



The Democratic Party acknowledged the consolidation of conservatives but shifted the blame to conspiracy theories and fake news regarding election fraud.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Chief Spokesperson of the Democratic Party/Jan. 10: "The consolidation of the conservative base is due to fake news claiming that there is Chinese involvement in election fraud..."]



Experts noted that the current situation is distinctly different from the impeachment phase of former President Park Geun-hye eight years ago, predicting that it could fluctuate again depending on the arrest or detention of President Yoon or the decision on the impeachment trial.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



