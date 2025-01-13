News 9

Fire in LA ablaze for sixth day

[Anchor]

The flames of the wildfire in Los Angeles, USA, are still fierce.

The fire on the coast is spreading inland, creating a situation reminiscent of a battlefield.

Our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo is on the scene.

Let's first watch the report and then connect with him.

[Report]

Black smoke is continuously rising from the ridge right next to the urban buildings.

Firefighting aircraft have been dropping water all day, but the flames are not being contained.

Fire helicopters flying over backyards and images of the wildfire taken from the UCLA campus show that the fire has encroached close to the lives of most residents in the LA area.

The town ravaged by the flames has completely collapsed, leaving not a single roof intact.

This house was a beautiful beachfront property with palm trees and a swimming pool.

However, the house has burned down, leaving only traces of the swimming pool.

Residents who had barely escaped are searching through the ruins, trying to find essential belongings one by one.

[Charlie Giannetti/LA Palisades Resident: "I'm looking to find her wedding ring.
We weren't able to get it out before it all burned down so we're trying to sift through and see if we can find it, just because it has sentimental value."]

The situation is similar in other homes.

A lone washing machine left behind and a fireplace that survived the flames suggest that this was once a cozy refuge for a family.

This LA wildfire, which is being recorded as the worst in history, has burned over 12,000 homes, but the fire containment rate is still in the 10% range.

[Anchor]

Kim, based on local time, this wildfire has been ongoing for six days now.

Why is it so difficult to contain the flames?

[Reporter]

Yes, Southern California typically experiences rainy season in January, but this year there has been no rain at all.

Additionally, strong winds are spreading embers in various directions.

As the winds blow inland, there are concerns that the wildfire, which started on the coast, could threaten downtown LA.

There are also criticisms that the initial response to the fire was inadequate.

In particular, there have been numerous cases where fire hydrants did not work due to a lack of water, leading LA fire authorities to criticize the city government.

This has been a report from the LA wildfire scene.

