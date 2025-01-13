Ukraine captures North Korean soldiers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ukraine has announced that it has captured two North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia.



The soilders stated that they believed they were moving for training, and only realized they had been deployed after arriving in Russia.



This is Cho Bit-na reporting from Berlin.



[Report]



Smoke is rising from the bushes, and someone is being carried out on a stretcher.



The injured person was a North Korean soldier.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that two North Korean soldiers were captured in the conflict zone of Kursk, Russia.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Russia gave the North Korean soldiers their identification cards, but no one is being deceived."]



The captives have been identified as young soldiers aged 20 and 26.



In the released photos, one has both hands bandaged, while the other, whose entire face is wrapped in bandages, has bloodstains around the jaw area.



The National Intelligence Service, which assisted with the interpretation during their interrogation, has secured some of their statements and made parts of them public.



The captives said they believed they were moving for training, and only realized they had been deployed after arriving in Russia.



They also stated that there were significant troop losses during combat, and that they were left behind and captured after not eating or drinking for 4 to 5 days.



The National Intelligence Service announced plans to share relevant information with Ukrainian authorities, and there are suggestions that the South Korean government may participate in the interrogation process.



It has been reported that Ukraine is also considering a press conference for the captives.



It seems they are actively trying to utilize the North Korean soldiers to raise awareness in the international community and garner support.



This is Joo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



