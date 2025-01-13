[News Today] PRES. SECURITY SERVICE PROBE WIDENS

[LEAD]

As the second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol nears, police are escalating their probe and ramping up pressure on the Presidential Security Service leadership. Inside the PSS, calls for Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon’s resignation are surfacing as he currently heads the service.



[REPORT]

Police are expanding their investigation into arrest warrant execution obstruction charges to more Presidential Security Service officials, including those of department head rank.



They have booked the PSS official in charge of protecting the President's family Kim Shin for alleged obstruction of performance of public duties, and ordered him to appear for questioning on Tuesday.



Police have also requested an arrest warrant for PSS Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon, who has defied summonses three times so far.



Neither the PSS deputy chief, who assumed the duties of acting chief following former PSS chief Park Chong-jun's resignation, nor Kim Shin have been investigated by police so far.



Park Chong-jun as well as PSS security and safety division chief Lee Jin-ha underwent interrogation two days ago. It lasted late into the night and the two were later released.



Park Chong-jun / Former chief, Presidential Security Service (Jan. 11)

I am cooperating with the investigators with maximum diligence.



Police have also received Park's mobile phone, which he submitted voluntarily.



They will use it to find out what instructions he issued during the obstruction of the first attempt to take the president into custody.



As pressure has been rising on the Presidential Security Service ahead of the second warrant execution, signs of disunity have been captured within the PSS.



A message was posted on the PSS board calling for cooperation in arrest warrant execution. At an executive meeting on Sunday, some PSS officials demanded that the acting chief step down.



Kim in response suspended the department heads who brought up his resignation, but the backlash within the service continues.