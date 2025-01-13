News Today

[News Today] PRES. SECURITY SERVICE PROBE WIDENS

입력 2025.01.13 (15:48) 수정 2025.01.13 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As the second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol nears, police are escalating their probe and ramping up pressure on the Presidential Security Service leadership. Inside the PSS, calls for Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon’s resignation are surfacing as he currently heads the service.

[REPORT]
Police are expanding their investigation into arrest warrant execution obstruction charges to more Presidential Security Service officials, including those of department head rank.

They have booked the PSS official in charge of protecting the President's family Kim Shin for alleged obstruction of performance of public duties, and ordered him to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

Police have also requested an arrest warrant for PSS Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon, who has defied summonses three times so far.

Neither the PSS deputy chief, who assumed the duties of acting chief following former PSS chief Park Chong-jun's resignation, nor Kim Shin have been investigated by police so far.

Park Chong-jun as well as PSS security and safety division chief Lee Jin-ha underwent interrogation two days ago. It lasted late into the night and the two were later released.

Park Chong-jun / Former chief, Presidential Security Service (Jan. 11)
I am cooperating with the investigators with maximum diligence.

Police have also received Park's mobile phone, which he submitted voluntarily.

They will use it to find out what instructions he issued during the obstruction of the first attempt to take the president into custody.

As pressure has been rising on the Presidential Security Service ahead of the second warrant execution, signs of disunity have been captured within the PSS.

A message was posted on the PSS board calling for cooperation in arrest warrant execution. At an executive meeting on Sunday, some PSS officials demanded that the acting chief step down.

Kim in response suspended the department heads who brought up his resignation, but the backlash within the service continues.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PRES. SECURITY SERVICE PROBE WIDENS
    • 입력 2025-01-13 15:48:33
    • 수정2025-01-13 15:49:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
As the second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol nears, police are escalating their probe and ramping up pressure on the Presidential Security Service leadership. Inside the PSS, calls for Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon’s resignation are surfacing as he currently heads the service.

[REPORT]
Police are expanding their investigation into arrest warrant execution obstruction charges to more Presidential Security Service officials, including those of department head rank.

They have booked the PSS official in charge of protecting the President's family Kim Shin for alleged obstruction of performance of public duties, and ordered him to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

Police have also requested an arrest warrant for PSS Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon, who has defied summonses three times so far.

Neither the PSS deputy chief, who assumed the duties of acting chief following former PSS chief Park Chong-jun's resignation, nor Kim Shin have been investigated by police so far.

Park Chong-jun as well as PSS security and safety division chief Lee Jin-ha underwent interrogation two days ago. It lasted late into the night and the two were later released.

Park Chong-jun / Former chief, Presidential Security Service (Jan. 11)
I am cooperating with the investigators with maximum diligence.

Police have also received Park's mobile phone, which he submitted voluntarily.

They will use it to find out what instructions he issued during the obstruction of the first attempt to take the president into custody.

As pressure has been rising on the Presidential Security Service ahead of the second warrant execution, signs of disunity have been captured within the PSS.

A message was posted on the PSS board calling for cooperation in arrest warrant execution. At an executive meeting on Sunday, some PSS officials demanded that the acting chief step down.

Kim in response suspended the department heads who brought up his resignation, but the backlash within the service continues.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”
[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 <br>사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”

[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”
박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본

박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본
윤 대통령 첫 변론기일 불출석<br>…한 총리 탄핵심판도 시작

윤 대통령 첫 변론기일 불출석…한 총리 탄핵심판도 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.