[News Today] 2 NK SOLDIERS' VOICES UNVEILED

[LEAD]

Ukraine has released the voices of North Korean prisoners captured in Kursk, Russia, through a video interview. One captive revealed they were told they were training in Russia to mimic real combat.



[REPORT]

Two wounded North Korean soldiers were taken prisoners by Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia on Jan. 9.



They were transported to Kyiv and are currently undergoing an investigation by Ukrainian security authorities. Interpretation services are provided by South Korea's National Intelligence Service.



One of the North Koreans is known to be 20 years old and the other, 26 years old.



One of them said he didn't realize he had been dispatched to fight in the war with Ukraine until he arrived in Russia.



N. Korean Prisoner of war /

(Who did they say the enemy was?) They said it was realistic combat training.



The two POWs were deployed on battle fields on Jan. 3. They were found hiding in a bunker after losing their comrades.



When asked if they want to go back to North Korea, they said this.



N. Korean Prisoner of war /

(Do you want to go back to North Korea?) ….



One of the soldiers said yes. The other said he will do as he is told.



N. Korean Prisoner of war /

(Do you want to go back to N.Korea?)

Are all Ukrainians good people? They probably won't let me go home.

(Do you want to go home?)

I will if I'm told to.

(So you might as well stay in Ukraine?) ….



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a message on social media in Korean. It reads, "If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offers to exchange North Korean POWs for Ukrainian ones held in Russia, I will release the North Koreans."



He added if the North Korean POWs don't want to return, he will come up with a different option.



Sources say Ukraine is considering holding a POW press conference. It apparently wants to make the best use of the North Korean captives to raise awareness in the international community and receive more support for fighting the war.



