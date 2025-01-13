News Today

[News Today] 2 NK SOLDIERS’ VOICES UNVEILED

입력 2025.01.13 (15:52) 수정 2025.01.13 (15:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Ukraine has released the voices of North Korean prisoners captured in Kursk, Russia, through a video interview. One captive revealed they were told they were training in Russia to mimic real combat.

[REPORT]
Two wounded North Korean soldiers were taken prisoners by Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia on Jan. 9.

They were transported to Kyiv and are currently undergoing an investigation by Ukrainian security authorities. Interpretation services are provided by South Korea's National Intelligence Service.

One of the North Koreans is known to be 20 years old and the other, 26 years old.

One of them said he didn't realize he had been dispatched to fight in the war with Ukraine until he arrived in Russia.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Who did they say the enemy was?) They said it was realistic combat training.

The two POWs were deployed on battle fields on Jan. 3. They were found hiding in a bunker after losing their comrades.

When asked if they want to go back to North Korea, they said this.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Do you want to go back to North Korea?) ….

One of the soldiers said yes. The other said he will do as he is told.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Do you want to go back to N.Korea?)
Are all Ukrainians good people? They probably won't let me go home.
(Do you want to go home?)
I will if I'm told to.
(So you might as well stay in Ukraine?) ….

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a message on social media in Korean. It reads, "If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offers to exchange North Korean POWs for Ukrainian ones held in Russia, I will release the North Koreans."

He added if the North Korean POWs don't want to return, he will come up with a different option.

Sources say Ukraine is considering holding a POW press conference. It apparently wants to make the best use of the North Korean captives to raise awareness in the international community and receive more support for fighting the war.

U.S. national security advisor nominee Mike Waltz says the White House is preparing a meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 2 NK SOLDIERS’ VOICES UNVEILED
    • 입력 2025-01-13 15:52:29
    • 수정2025-01-13 15:52:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
Ukraine has released the voices of North Korean prisoners captured in Kursk, Russia, through a video interview. One captive revealed they were told they were training in Russia to mimic real combat.

[REPORT]
Two wounded North Korean soldiers were taken prisoners by Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia on Jan. 9.

They were transported to Kyiv and are currently undergoing an investigation by Ukrainian security authorities. Interpretation services are provided by South Korea's National Intelligence Service.

One of the North Koreans is known to be 20 years old and the other, 26 years old.

One of them said he didn't realize he had been dispatched to fight in the war with Ukraine until he arrived in Russia.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Who did they say the enemy was?) They said it was realistic combat training.

The two POWs were deployed on battle fields on Jan. 3. They were found hiding in a bunker after losing their comrades.

When asked if they want to go back to North Korea, they said this.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Do you want to go back to North Korea?) ….

One of the soldiers said yes. The other said he will do as he is told.

N. Korean Prisoner of war /
(Do you want to go back to N.Korea?)
Are all Ukrainians good people? They probably won't let me go home.
(Do you want to go home?)
I will if I'm told to.
(So you might as well stay in Ukraine?) ….

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a message on social media in Korean. It reads, "If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offers to exchange North Korean POWs for Ukrainian ones held in Russia, I will release the North Koreans."

He added if the North Korean POWs don't want to return, he will come up with a different option.

Sources say Ukraine is considering holding a POW press conference. It apparently wants to make the best use of the North Korean captives to raise awareness in the international community and receive more support for fighting the war.

U.S. national security advisor nominee Mike Waltz says the White House is preparing a meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”
[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 <br>사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”

[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”
박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본

박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본
국방부검찰단, 박정훈 대령 <br>‘무죄’에 항소…“사실관계·법리 수긍 못 해”

국방부검찰단, 박정훈 대령 ‘무죄’에 항소…“사실관계·법리 수긍 못 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.