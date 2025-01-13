News Today

[News Today] JEJU AIR BLACK BOX DATA MISSING

입력 2025.01.13 (15:53) 수정 2025.01.13 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Aviation & Railway Accident Investigation Committee reports that the Jeju Air aircraft's black box stopped recording voice and flight data four minutes before the crash. This missing evidence may prolong the investigation.

[REPORT]
At 8:59 a.m., the pilot of the ill-fated Jeju Air flight called out "Mayday" and mentioned a bird strike and a go-around.

This was the exact time when the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder last stored data.

The following four minutes, until the plane crashed into the localizer at 9:03 a.m., were not recorded.

It is not yet known whether or not the "mayday" call was captured.

The CVR contains conversations between the pilots, while the FDR provides data on the aircraft’s engine and system operations.

They give key evidence for knowing the sequence of events from the go-around to the crash.

After completing the transcript of the CVR recording, the committee looking into the accident found that four minutes of data before the collision were missing.

So, it sent both devices to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which confirmed the missing four minutes of data.

One suspected cause is that a bird strike damaged both engines, cutting power to the black box and stopping the recording.

However, despite the engines' failure, the data would not be missing if emergency backup batteries supplied power.

Prof. Ko Seung-hee / Dept. of Aviation Operations, Silla Univ.
It’s crucial to recheck whether the plane's battery functioned properly through
pre- and post-flight inspections and verify its maintenance records.

The investigation committee says it will determine the exact cause by investigating whether power supply was entirely cut off or if there was an issue with the backup battery.

The committee initially planned to determine the cause using black box data, control tower records, and on-site investigations. However, concerns are rising that the probe could be prolonged.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] JEJU AIR BLACK BOX DATA MISSING
    • 입력 2025-01-13 15:53:24
    • 수정2025-01-13 15:53:33
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Aviation & Railway Accident Investigation Committee reports that the Jeju Air aircraft's black box stopped recording voice and flight data four minutes before the crash. This missing evidence may prolong the investigation.

[REPORT]
At 8:59 a.m., the pilot of the ill-fated Jeju Air flight called out "Mayday" and mentioned a bird strike and a go-around.

This was the exact time when the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder last stored data.

The following four minutes, until the plane crashed into the localizer at 9:03 a.m., were not recorded.

It is not yet known whether or not the "mayday" call was captured.

The CVR contains conversations between the pilots, while the FDR provides data on the aircraft’s engine and system operations.

They give key evidence for knowing the sequence of events from the go-around to the crash.

After completing the transcript of the CVR recording, the committee looking into the accident found that four minutes of data before the collision were missing.

So, it sent both devices to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which confirmed the missing four minutes of data.

One suspected cause is that a bird strike damaged both engines, cutting power to the black box and stopping the recording.

However, despite the engines' failure, the data would not be missing if emergency backup batteries supplied power.

Prof. Ko Seung-hee / Dept. of Aviation Operations, Silla Univ.
It’s crucial to recheck whether the plane's battery functioned properly through
pre- and post-flight inspections and verify its maintenance records.

The investigation committee says it will determine the exact cause by investigating whether power supply was entirely cut off or if there was an issue with the backup battery.

The committee initially planned to determine the cause using black box data, control tower records, and on-site investigations. However, concerns are rising that the probe could be prolonged.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”

최상목 권한대행 “체포영장 집행시 폭력적 수단 사용 절대 안 돼”
[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 <br>사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”

[영상] 국정원, “파병 북한군 사상자 3천 명 넘어, 생포 이전에 자폭 강요”
박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본

박종준 전 경호처장 3차 출석…이 시각 국수본
국방부검찰단, 박정훈 대령 <br>‘무죄’에 항소…“사실관계·법리 수긍 못 해”

국방부검찰단, 박정훈 대령 ‘무죄’에 항소…“사실관계·법리 수긍 못 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.