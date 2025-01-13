[News Today] SANCHEONEO ICE FESTIVAL OPENS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Meanwhile, the bitter cold wave is warmly welcomed at where we're about to introduce. Celebrated internationally as one of the seven winter wonders, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has successfully kicked off again this year. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
People pack the frozen fishing area.
A one-kilometer segment of the river has turned into a giant ice fishing site, the size of 30 football fields.
People are bundled up in heavy coats and hats.
They cast fishing poles into the holes drilled in the ice and wait patiently.
A silvery sancheoneo, or mountain trout, hangs at the end of the fishing line.
Kim Yong-hyeon / Gwangju resident
There is joy from catching fish and having a good time with your family.
People in short sleeves and shorts gather for the bare-hand fishing event.
Oblivious to the cold, they jump into the icy water.
They let out cheerful shouts when they finally grab the slippery fish.
Some of them even stash them inside their shirts in case the fish get away.
Yun Seok-chang / Gyeryong resident
A man should be able to bear this cold. I caught four fish.
The fish they caught can immediately be enjoyed raw or grilled over wood fire.
Choi Jun-hyeok / Seoul resident
The fish was salty and savory. It was even better with ramyeon.
The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has become Korea's iconic winter festival that draws more than one million visitors each year.
It provides more events to enjoy this year, such as sledding down a 100-meter slope to the frozen field.
Also, ice sculptures of world-famous landmarks and the Seondeung street lantern festival featuring sancheoneo lanterns will continue to delight visitors throughout the festival.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SANCHEONEO ICE FESTIVAL OPENS
-
- 입력 2025-01-13 15:54:51
- 수정2025-01-13 15:55:02
[LEAD]
Meanwhile, the bitter cold wave is warmly welcomed at where we're about to introduce. Celebrated internationally as one of the seven winter wonders, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has successfully kicked off again this year. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
People pack the frozen fishing area.
A one-kilometer segment of the river has turned into a giant ice fishing site, the size of 30 football fields.
People are bundled up in heavy coats and hats.
They cast fishing poles into the holes drilled in the ice and wait patiently.
A silvery sancheoneo, or mountain trout, hangs at the end of the fishing line.
Kim Yong-hyeon / Gwangju resident
There is joy from catching fish and having a good time with your family.
People in short sleeves and shorts gather for the bare-hand fishing event.
Oblivious to the cold, they jump into the icy water.
They let out cheerful shouts when they finally grab the slippery fish.
Some of them even stash them inside their shirts in case the fish get away.
Yun Seok-chang / Gyeryong resident
A man should be able to bear this cold. I caught four fish.
The fish they caught can immediately be enjoyed raw or grilled over wood fire.
Choi Jun-hyeok / Seoul resident
The fish was salty and savory. It was even better with ramyeon.
The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has become Korea's iconic winter festival that draws more than one million visitors each year.
It provides more events to enjoy this year, such as sledding down a 100-meter slope to the frozen field.
Also, ice sculptures of world-famous landmarks and the Seondeung street lantern festival featuring sancheoneo lanterns will continue to delight visitors throughout the festival.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.