[News Today] SANCHEONEO ICE FESTIVAL OPENS

Meanwhile, the bitter cold wave is warmly welcomed at where we're about to introduce. Celebrated internationally as one of the seven winter wonders, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has successfully kicked off again this year. Let's take a look.



People pack the frozen fishing area.



A one-kilometer segment of the river has turned into a giant ice fishing site, the size of 30 football fields.



People are bundled up in heavy coats and hats.



They cast fishing poles into the holes drilled in the ice and wait patiently.



A silvery sancheoneo, or mountain trout, hangs at the end of the fishing line.



Kim Yong-hyeon / Gwangju resident

There is joy from catching fish and having a good time with your family.



People in short sleeves and shorts gather for the bare-hand fishing event.



Oblivious to the cold, they jump into the icy water.



They let out cheerful shouts when they finally grab the slippery fish.



Some of them even stash them inside their shirts in case the fish get away.



Yun Seok-chang / Gyeryong resident

A man should be able to bear this cold. I caught four fish.



The fish they caught can immediately be enjoyed raw or grilled over wood fire.



Choi Jun-hyeok / Seoul resident

The fish was salty and savory. It was even better with ramyeon.



The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has become Korea's iconic winter festival that draws more than one million visitors each year.



It provides more events to enjoy this year, such as sledding down a 100-meter slope to the frozen field.



Also, ice sculptures of world-famous landmarks and the Seondeung street lantern festival featuring sancheoneo lanterns will continue to delight visitors throughout the festival.