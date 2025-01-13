[News Today] LEE SOON-JAE NAMED KBS BEST ACTOR

Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. His heart-warming acceptance speech received spotlight. Here's more.



Actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.



I lived long enough to see this day come. You get an award for being a good actor even past the age of 60. This isn't a lifetime achievement award.



While most expect a 90-year old actor to be the recipient of honors like a lifetime achievement award, Lee clenched the best actor trophy.



Younger actors congratulated Lee and showed their respect with a standing ovation after the much-admired actor's sincere acceptance speech.



The 2024 KBS Drama Awards, postponed to observe the national mourning period over the Jeju Air crash, was finally aired last weekend.



The grand prize was contested among talented and much younger nominees including Ji Hyun-woo, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Ji-young.



Lee Soon-jae won two awards - the grand prize and the best couple award - with the TV drama 'Dog Knows Everything'.



He credited the drama's production crew and the animal actors for making an amazing show that helped him earn this honor.



He also thanked viewers, saying that he owes them for everything in his life.