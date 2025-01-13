[News Today] LEE SOON-JAE NAMED KBS BEST ACTOR
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. His heart-warming acceptance speech received spotlight. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.
Lee Soon-jae / Actor
I lived long enough to see this day come. You get an award for being a good actor even past the age of 60. This isn't a lifetime achievement award.
While most expect a 90-year old actor to be the recipient of honors like a lifetime achievement award, Lee clenched the best actor trophy.
Younger actors congratulated Lee and showed their respect with a standing ovation after the much-admired actor's sincere acceptance speech.
The 2024 KBS Drama Awards, postponed to observe the national mourning period over the Jeju Air crash, was finally aired last weekend.
The grand prize was contested among talented and much younger nominees including Ji Hyun-woo, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Ji-young.
Lee Soon-jae won two awards - the grand prize and the best couple award - with the TV drama 'Dog Knows Everything'.
He credited the drama's production crew and the animal actors for making an amazing show that helped him earn this honor.
He also thanked viewers, saying that he owes them for everything in his life.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] LEE SOON-JAE NAMED KBS BEST ACTOR
-
- 입력 2025-01-13 15:55:46
- 수정2025-01-13 15:55:55
[LEAD]
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. His heart-warming acceptance speech received spotlight. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Actor Lee Soon-jae was awarded the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.
Lee Soon-jae / Actor
I lived long enough to see this day come. You get an award for being a good actor even past the age of 60. This isn't a lifetime achievement award.
While most expect a 90-year old actor to be the recipient of honors like a lifetime achievement award, Lee clenched the best actor trophy.
Younger actors congratulated Lee and showed their respect with a standing ovation after the much-admired actor's sincere acceptance speech.
The 2024 KBS Drama Awards, postponed to observe the national mourning period over the Jeju Air crash, was finally aired last weekend.
The grand prize was contested among talented and much younger nominees including Ji Hyun-woo, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Ji-young.
Lee Soon-jae won two awards - the grand prize and the best couple award - with the TV drama 'Dog Knows Everything'.
He credited the drama's production crew and the animal actors for making an amazing show that helped him earn this honor.
He also thanked viewers, saying that he owes them for everything in his life.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.