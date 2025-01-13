PPP's special investigation bill

동영상 고정 취소

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is now attempting to create its own special prosecution bill.



They drafted a proposal limiting the investigation targets to emergency martial law and discussed it at today's (1.13) general meeting of lawmakers, but they could not reach a conclusion.



The Democratic Party criticized this as a delaying tactic.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



"They are treating all citizens as potential investigation targets."



The PPP repeatedly criticized the opposition-led 'special prosecution bill for insurrection charges'.



[Kwon Seong-dong/PPP Floor Leader: "The magical incantation of 'insurrection propaganda and incitement' is a scheme to scrutinize the calls, texts, and KakaoTalk messages of ordinary citizens."]



Instead, they have begun serious discussions on their own special prosecution bill.



The name is 'Martial Law Special Prosecution Bill', aiming to limit the investigation targets and scope to emergency martial law.



They also removed all cases related to 'foreign aggression inducement charges' and 'insurrection propaganda and incitement' from the opposition's special prosecution proposal and suggested reducing the duration and number of special prosecutors.



It is reported that the recommendation authority for the special prosecutors has also been expanded to include the Korean Bar Association and the Korea Law Professors Association.



However, there was also significant opposition to the special prosecution itself.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/PPP Member: "The special prosecution that the Democratic Party talks about is not a subject of negotiation but a subject of obstruction."]



Ultimately, they could not reach a conclusion, and the decision-making authority was delegated to the party leadership.



After an additional process of gathering opinions, they plan to finalize their position tomorrow (1.14).



The Democratic Party responded that this is a delaying tactic by the People Power Party.



They expressed doubts about the will to push for the special prosecution, citing the increase in recommendation authorities and the reduction in the scope of investigation.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If you take away everything, what exactly are you trying to investigate? This is a stubborn attempt to obstruct the insurrection investigation."]



The Democratic Party stated that while they can discuss the ruling party's special prosecution proposal, they cannot just wait indefinitely and urged for a prompt clarification of their position.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



