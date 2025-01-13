News 9

Warrant for acting security chief

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police are simultaneously pressuring and persuading the Presidential Security Office ahead of the execution of a warrant for President Yoon's arrest.

A warrant has been requested for Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the Presidential Security Office, who has not responded to the summons for questioning.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent an official document to the Presidential Security Service and the Ministry of National Defense yesterday (1.12).

The document included a warning that obstructing the execution of the warrant could result in civil and criminal penalties.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Jan. 9: "We recognize actions that prevent the execution of arrest warrants under the pretext of security rights as a very illegal situation that undermines the foundation of the rule of law."]

However, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated that "there will be no legal responsibility for not following illegal orders to obstruct the execution of the warrant," also sending a message of persuasion to the security office staff.

This is interpreted as a strategy of simultaneously applying pressure and persuasion aimed at the internal divisions within the Presidential Security Office regarding the obstruction of the warrant execution.

A summons for questioning was issued for Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the Presidential Security Office, who did not respond to the initial execution obstruction charges, and a warrant has been requested for his arrest.

The police are also reviewing the request for an arrest warrant for Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the security headquarters.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has protested against the police's repeated summons to the leadership of the Presidential Security Office, claiming it is an abuse of investigative authority.

They have completely denied the allegations that President Yoon instructed security personnel to use weapons.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "We are trying to uphold the principles of law within our legal framework. Therefore, the Presidential Security Office should do its best in its security duties."]

Meanwhile, the police stated that they will prioritize safety without causing any casualties during the execution process, amid concerns of physical clashes.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

