President requests warrant delay

[Anchor]



The side of President Yoon has requested the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to postpone the investigation and the execution of the arrest warrant.



They also claimed that the police's participation in the execution of the warrant is illegal.



The police reiterated their stance that they would arrest anyone who obstructs the execution of the warrant.



This is a report by reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.



[Report]



Seok Dong-hyun, a lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol, stated that they requested the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to postpone the investigation and the execution of the arrest warrant.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "Our lawyers visited the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials yesterday and requested that this investigation be postponed so that we can participate in the impeachment trial process."]



The side of President Yoon issued several statements today (1.13), particularly arguing that the warrant was issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and that it would be illegal for the police to execute the warrant.



They also stated that if the police participate in the execution, charges of illegal arrest and abuse of power could be applied.



President Yoon's side insisted that police officers executing the warrant must wear identification and not cover their faces, stating that this is necessary to prevent the intrusion of thugs disguised as police officers.



However, the general opinion in the legal community is that there is no problem with the police being deployed to execute the warrant to maintain order at the scene.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "It is entirely possible to mobilize police forces to prevent any disorder at the scene of executing an arrest warrant...."]



There are also opinions that issues regarding investigative authority and jurisdiction should be addressed after complying with the lawful execution of the warrant.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor, Korea University Law School: "If you think there is a problem with the warrant due to lack of investigative authority, you can contest it through a review of the legality of the arrest. The method of contesting is incorrect."]



The police also reiterated today that the execution of the arrest warrant is lawful and that they would arrest anyone who obstructs the execution.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "If you actively obstruct the arrest, you could be considered a current offender."]



Meanwhile, President Yoon's side claimed that the issuance of this arrest warrant constitutes 'judicial manipulation' and demanded a thorough investigation from the Supreme Court.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



