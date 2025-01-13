News 9

Presidential security bolstered

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Presiential Security Service is shoring up its internal unity.

As mentions of division within the Security Service continue from the opposition and the media, Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon has issued a ban on external contacts.

Armed agents have also been spotted.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

This is a photo taken today (1.13) near the Hanam-dong presidential residence.

Security personnel wearing helmets, masks, and tactical uniforms are on patrol.

A 'backpack' that was not seen before has also appeared, which is presumed to be a bag for carrying rifles.

Armed security personnel have started to become noticeable since Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon took over as acting chief.

Internal regulations have also been tightened following a post on the internal network stating that 'preventing the execution of a warrant is illegal.'

It has been confirmed that Deputy Chief Kim warned during a meeting yesterday (1.12) that 'if anyone communicates with the media or leaks false information, they will face severe consequences.'

The Security Service strongly refuted reports that a senior official, who had demanded the resignation of Acting Chief Kim during a meeting, had received a standby order.

They stated that the suspension of the said official was due to "leaking internal information to two officials from the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and also to external parties," and is unrelated to any resignation demand.

The Security Service has also announced plans to take legal action against those in the NOI who received internal confidential information.

A source familiar with the internal situation stated, "I understand that Deputy Chief Kim himself is frequently in contact with NOI officials," and conveyed that "the police and the Security Service are engaged in an 'information war' ahead of the execution of a warrant."

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential security bolstered
    • 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Presiential Security Service is shoring up its internal unity.

As mentions of division within the Security Service continue from the opposition and the media, Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon has issued a ban on external contacts.

Armed agents have also been spotted.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

This is a photo taken today (1.13) near the Hanam-dong presidential residence.

Security personnel wearing helmets, masks, and tactical uniforms are on patrol.

A 'backpack' that was not seen before has also appeared, which is presumed to be a bag for carrying rifles.

Armed security personnel have started to become noticeable since Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon took over as acting chief.

Internal regulations have also been tightened following a post on the internal network stating that 'preventing the execution of a warrant is illegal.'

It has been confirmed that Deputy Chief Kim warned during a meeting yesterday (1.12) that 'if anyone communicates with the media or leaks false information, they will face severe consequences.'

The Security Service strongly refuted reports that a senior official, who had demanded the resignation of Acting Chief Kim during a meeting, had received a standby order.

They stated that the suspension of the said official was due to "leaking internal information to two officials from the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and also to external parties," and is unrelated to any resignation demand.

The Security Service has also announced plans to take legal action against those in the NOI who received internal confidential information.

A source familiar with the internal situation stated, "I understand that Deputy Chief Kim himself is frequently in contact with NOI officials," and conveyed that "the police and the Security Service are engaged in an 'information war' ahead of the execution of a warrant."

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…<br>“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”
‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행<br>…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려

‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려
‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”

‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”
문제없다더니…“로컬라이저<br> 8개 손볼 것”

문제없다더니…“로컬라이저 8개 손볼 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.