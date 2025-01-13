Presidential security bolstered

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presiential Security Service is shoring up its internal unity.



As mentions of division within the Security Service continue from the opposition and the media, Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon has issued a ban on external contacts.



Armed agents have also been spotted.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



This is a photo taken today (1.13) near the Hanam-dong presidential residence.



Security personnel wearing helmets, masks, and tactical uniforms are on patrol.



A 'backpack' that was not seen before has also appeared, which is presumed to be a bag for carrying rifles.



Armed security personnel have started to become noticeable since Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon took over as acting chief.



Internal regulations have also been tightened following a post on the internal network stating that 'preventing the execution of a warrant is illegal.'



It has been confirmed that Deputy Chief Kim warned during a meeting yesterday (1.12) that 'if anyone communicates with the media or leaks false information, they will face severe consequences.'



The Security Service strongly refuted reports that a senior official, who had demanded the resignation of Acting Chief Kim during a meeting, had received a standby order.



They stated that the suspension of the said official was due to "leaking internal information to two officials from the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and also to external parties," and is unrelated to any resignation demand.



The Security Service has also announced plans to take legal action against those in the NOI who received internal confidential information.



A source familiar with the internal situation stated, "I understand that Deputy Chief Kim himself is frequently in contact with NOI officials," and conveyed that "the police and the Security Service are engaged in an 'information war' ahead of the execution of a warrant."



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!