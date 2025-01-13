News 9

Captured NK soldiers interviewed

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Over 300 dead, more than 2,700 injured.

This is the scale of casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war, as revealed by the South Korean National Intelligence Service.

Since more than 11,000 troops were deployed to the Kursk front at the end of last year, more than a quarter are already incapacitated.

The rapid increase in casualties is attributed to the North Korean military's lack of understanding of modern warfare.

The National Intelligence Service explains that they are aimlessly firing at distant drones or charging without any rear support.

Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that the Russian military's tactics of using North Korean troops as "cannon fodder" are exacerbating the casualties.

Although the Ukrainian military is encouraging surrenders, this is not easy either.

A note left by a fallen soldier emphasized self-detonation or suicide before capture.

In the meantime, a video of North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military has been released.

First, we go to reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

In the video released by Ukraine, a North Korean soldier is seen lying in bed, possibly due to injuries, while being interviewed.

[North Korean soldier A: "(Do you know where this is?) ..."]

Upon being told that this is Ukraine, the soldier nods but responds that he did not even know he was fighting against Ukraine.

[North Korean soldier A: "(So what did your commanders say? Who are you fighting against?) They said we would train as if it were real combat."]

He stated that he was deployed to the front line on January 3, and immediately witnessed his comrades dying, and he himself was injured and had to hide after two days.

[North Korean soldier A: "On January 3... I came out and saw my comrades dying, and I hid in the bunker, and on the 5th, I got injured...."]

The National Intelligence Service has determined that the North Korean soldier is affiliated with the Reconnaissance General Bureau and received a notice that they would be treated as "heroes" instead of receiving deployment pay.

Do families in North Korea know about the situation of their deployment in the war?

Another prisoner, whose face is covered with bandages and cannot speak, shakes his head to explain the situation.

[North Korean soldier B: "(Do your parents know where you are now?) ..."]

Although North Korean authorities are trying to keep things quiet, the National Intelligence Service reports that news is spreading internally, and families of the deployed soldiers are expressing self-deprecation and concern that their soldiers are in a "slave soldier, cannon fodder" situation.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Captured NK soldiers interviewed
    • 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Over 300 dead, more than 2,700 injured.

This is the scale of casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war, as revealed by the South Korean National Intelligence Service.

Since more than 11,000 troops were deployed to the Kursk front at the end of last year, more than a quarter are already incapacitated.

The rapid increase in casualties is attributed to the North Korean military's lack of understanding of modern warfare.

The National Intelligence Service explains that they are aimlessly firing at distant drones or charging without any rear support.

Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that the Russian military's tactics of using North Korean troops as "cannon fodder" are exacerbating the casualties.

Although the Ukrainian military is encouraging surrenders, this is not easy either.

A note left by a fallen soldier emphasized self-detonation or suicide before capture.

In the meantime, a video of North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military has been released.

First, we go to reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

In the video released by Ukraine, a North Korean soldier is seen lying in bed, possibly due to injuries, while being interviewed.

[North Korean soldier A: "(Do you know where this is?) ..."]

Upon being told that this is Ukraine, the soldier nods but responds that he did not even know he was fighting against Ukraine.

[North Korean soldier A: "(So what did your commanders say? Who are you fighting against?) They said we would train as if it were real combat."]

He stated that he was deployed to the front line on January 3, and immediately witnessed his comrades dying, and he himself was injured and had to hide after two days.

[North Korean soldier A: "On January 3... I came out and saw my comrades dying, and I hid in the bunker, and on the 5th, I got injured...."]

The National Intelligence Service has determined that the North Korean soldier is affiliated with the Reconnaissance General Bureau and received a notice that they would be treated as "heroes" instead of receiving deployment pay.

Do families in North Korea know about the situation of their deployment in the war?

Another prisoner, whose face is covered with bandages and cannot speak, shakes his head to explain the situation.

[North Korean soldier B: "(Do your parents know where you are now?) ..."]

Although North Korean authorities are trying to keep things quiet, the National Intelligence Service reports that news is spreading internally, and families of the deployed soldiers are expressing self-deprecation and concern that their soldiers are in a "slave soldier, cannon fodder" situation.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…<br>“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”
‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행<br>…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려

‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려
‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”

‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”
문제없다더니…“로컬라이저<br> 8개 손볼 것”

문제없다더니…“로컬라이저 8개 손볼 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.