Captured NK soldiers interviewed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Over 300 dead, more than 2,700 injured.



This is the scale of casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war, as revealed by the South Korean National Intelligence Service.



Since more than 11,000 troops were deployed to the Kursk front at the end of last year, more than a quarter are already incapacitated.



The rapid increase in casualties is attributed to the North Korean military's lack of understanding of modern warfare.



The National Intelligence Service explains that they are aimlessly firing at distant drones or charging without any rear support.



Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that the Russian military's tactics of using North Korean troops as "cannon fodder" are exacerbating the casualties.



Although the Ukrainian military is encouraging surrenders, this is not easy either.



A note left by a fallen soldier emphasized self-detonation or suicide before capture.



In the meantime, a video of North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military has been released.



First, we go to reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



In the video released by Ukraine, a North Korean soldier is seen lying in bed, possibly due to injuries, while being interviewed.



[North Korean soldier A: "(Do you know where this is?) ..."]



Upon being told that this is Ukraine, the soldier nods but responds that he did not even know he was fighting against Ukraine.



[North Korean soldier A: "(So what did your commanders say? Who are you fighting against?) They said we would train as if it were real combat."]



He stated that he was deployed to the front line on January 3, and immediately witnessed his comrades dying, and he himself was injured and had to hide after two days.



[North Korean soldier A: "On January 3... I came out and saw my comrades dying, and I hid in the bunker, and on the 5th, I got injured...."]



The National Intelligence Service has determined that the North Korean soldier is affiliated with the Reconnaissance General Bureau and received a notice that they would be treated as "heroes" instead of receiving deployment pay.



Do families in North Korea know about the situation of their deployment in the war?



Another prisoner, whose face is covered with bandages and cannot speak, shakes his head to explain the situation.



[North Korean soldier B: "(Do your parents know where you are now?) ..."]



Although North Korean authorities are trying to keep things quiet, the National Intelligence Service reports that news is spreading internally, and families of the deployed soldiers are expressing self-deprecation and concern that their soldiers are in a "slave soldier, cannon fodder" situation.



This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!