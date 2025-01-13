Yoon impeachment trial pace debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon's side is also claiming that the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial proceedings are too fast.



Previously, the Constitutional Court stated that the proceedings are not unusually fast compared to past impeachment cases.



Let's analyze how it actually is by comparing it with past cases.



This is Gong Min-kyung reporting.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claims that the impeachment trial proceedings are too fast, but the Constitutional Court refers to the impeachment trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, stating that the proceedings are not unusually fast.



So, how did it actually go?



First, looking at the first hearing date for the substantive trial, for former President Roh Moo-hyun, it was held 18 days after the impeachment case was filed, while for former President Park Geun-hye, it took 25 days.



In President Yoon's case, due to delays in the delivery of impeachment trial documents, the first hearing date was set after more than a month.



So, how many hearings were held before reaching a conclusion, and how much time did it take?



For former President Roh, it took about two months with seven hearings before the Constitutional Court's final decision.



For former President Park, it took three months with 17 hearings.



However, President Yoon's side is currently requesting to use the full 180-day trial period that is set.



What about considering the grounds for impeachment?



In the case of former President Roh, who was impeached for election law violations, there were three grounds for impeachment, while former President Park had 13 grounds related to the corruption scandal.



In President Yoon's case, the constitutionality and legality of the emergency martial law is the key issue in the impeachment trial.



Predictions suggest that a conclusion may come as early as next month, as the issues are not more complex than the two previous cases.



However, if the conflict between the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon intensifies, there could be other variables.



Additionally, if President Yoon's side requests many witnesses, it is expected that the proceedings will take more time.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung reporting.



