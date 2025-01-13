KakaoTalk censorship controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The debate continued today (1.13) regarding the Democratic Party's policy to report those who spread false information related to insurrection via KakaoTalk and other platforms.



The People Power Party criticized it as a martial law on KakaoTalk, while the Democratic Party countered by asking if KakaoTalk is a sanctuary for fake news.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's insurrection hunt is targeting the public and the youth.



The People Power Party has specifically targeted the Democratic Party's response to fake news through KakaoTalk as a martial law on KakaoTalk.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the PPP's Emergency Response Committee: "It is a communist-style intimidation of the public and a different term for 'phone muzzling' that goes beyond 'mouth muzzling.'"]



They directly questioned whether the Democratic Party intends to censor ordinary citizens for insurrection while allowing the spread of rumors about the Fukushima contaminated water discharge and assassination plots by far-left YouTubers.



[Kwon Seong-dong/PPP Floor Leader: "Even when Lee Jae-myung's faction is in the opposition, it is this extreme, and if they were to come to power, their dictatorial behavior would certainly become even more extreme."]



They decided to report the Democratic Party's false information reporting website, 'Democratic Police Station,' to the police for impersonating public officials.



In response to the ruling party's offensive, the Democratic Party rebutted that they are distorting the response to fake news.



They asserted that the People Power Party, which benefits from the spread of fake news, is shamelessly launching attacks.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "When we raise issues about fake news, they retaliate and attack. Is KakaoTalk a sanctuary for fake news?"]



They stated that far-right conservative forces are stirring up trouble using false information about election fraud in the general elections and that they will respond sternly.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "Those insurrection forces struggling to survive through fake news will face thorough legal punishment..."]



They called it false incitement, questioning how the Democratic Party would censor KakaoTalk.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



