Na Hoon-a's last concert

[Anchor]

Na Hoon-a has concluded his nearly 60-year career as a singer.

The legendary artist left a poignant message during his final retirement performance.

He stated that "we must not create divisions" and "we must not pass on such a country to future generations."

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

Even during his last performance, the legendary artist dominated the stage by changing outfits each time he sang one of his six hit songs.

He confessed, "It was because of your discerning 'taste' that hits like 'Hongsi' and 'Tess Hyung' were born, and you were my teachers."

However, he remained unrestrained in his criticism of the political arena.

He expressed, "We must not create divisions," and sternly warned all political parties, saying, "We must never pass on such a country to future generations."

In particular, he referenced his childhood experience where his mother would discipline all fighting siblings, delivering harsh words to both the ruling and opposition parties.

He also reacted sharply to criticisms regarding his comments about his left arm.

He stated, "The right side hasn't done much better either, yet is criticizes the other side, asking "Did you do it well?" This was what I meant." He also scolded politicians who sought to stir controversy.

[Kim Heon-sik/Cultural Critic: "It seems he tried to approach it from a somewhat neutral perspective, and the psychology behind that might be that he considers his fan base to be somewhat in the middle."]

With a 58-year singing career, 200 albums, and 2,600 songs that comforted his fans, the legend Na Hoon-a said he once walked among the stars but has now chosen to walk on the ground, ultimately bidding farewell to his fans in tears.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

