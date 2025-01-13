Doosan Bears unveil new logo

동영상 고정 취소

The Doosan Bears, who have been loved by baseball fans since their founding, have completely changed their logo, BI, and uniforms for the first time in 15 years.



There are various and interesting reactions pouring in among baseball fans.



Doosan, which has changed its official sponsorship, announced the new uniforms in collaboration with a famous American design company under the keyword of improving performance.



Can you see the new Bears logo engraved on the chest of the home run king Yang Eui-ji?



Let's take a look at the Seoul uniform worn by Jung Soo-bin as well.



Overall, it feels rounder and softer, and it is said to be made of ultra-lightweight material with a Major League-style design.



Doosan fans are expressing lively evaluations, with mixed reviews of harsh criticism and praise.



Some reactions include, "Is this the Seoul Doosan Bears Little League?" and "It suddenly looks like a weak team," while others say it is cuter and better than before, and is pretty.



I will leave the judgment to the viewers of sports news!



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!