Student-only internship controversy

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

[Anchor]

Local governments are operating administrative internship programs for job seekers.

However, some local governments are still limiting internship qualifications to university students despite recommendations for correction from the Human Rights Commission, leading to controversy over discrimination.

This is a report by Lee Jeong-eun.

[Report]

This is a notice posted by Daejeon City, stating that they are hiring university student part-time workers.

They are selecting 80 people to work as administrative assistants for four weeks, but the eligibility is restricted to university students.

Other cities in Chungcheongnam-do, such as Asan, Nonsan, and Dangjin, are also only hiring university students.

In fact, Asan City has even stipulated that students from broadcasting and cyber universities cannot apply, even if they are university students.

[Lim Min-tae/Director of Youth Policy, Daejeon City: "If we expand the target group to include young people, there may be a problem where the selection possibility for existing beneficiaries (university students) decreases."]

Administrative internships are popular among job seekers because they provide experience in administrative work and offer high salaries.

The National Human Rights Commission has repeatedly stated since 2009 that limiting administrative internship qualifications to university students constitutes discrimination.

In response, local governments have expanded eligibility and changed the title to 'Youth Intern,' but many local governments still insist on hiring only university student interns.

They cite the need for time to amend ordinances and secure budgets as reasons for not expanding internship qualifications.

[Seol Jae-kyun/Team Leader of Legislative Monitoring, Daejeon Participation Solidarity: "The biggest problem is the lack of change in things that have been maintained habitually. Various young people are emerging in society."]

It has been over 50 years since the educational restrictions were abolished in public official appointment exams, yet educational discrimination continues in administrative internships.

This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-eun.

이정은
이정은 기자

