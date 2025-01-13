LA wildfires continue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfires in Los Angeles, U.S., have continued for a week, causing endless loss of life and property.



However, it is difficult to extinguish the fire, and there are concerns about it spreading further.



Firefighting water has run out, and now they are even using seawater, accepting the side effects.



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.



[Report]



Nothing remains where the flames have swept through.



What was once someone's home is now just a charred pillar.



[Henry Levinson/Displaced Person: "I want to collect my dad's ashes which we had to leave behind as well as my grandmother's ashes which we also had to leave behind."]



The mountains that once spewed red flames are now covered in black ash.



The largest wildfire, the Palisades fire on the coast, has a containment rate of only 13%, and the inland Eaton fire is only 27% contained.



Now, with firefighting water running low, the fire department is resorting to using seawater as a last resort.



Seawater contaminates the soil and corrodes firefighting equipment, but they say it is not a situation where they can be picky.



So far, at least 24 people have died, and more than 12,000 homes have been lost.



Economic losses are estimated to be around 200 trillion won.



Additionally, strong winds exceeding 110 km/h are forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday local time, raising tensions.



[Anthony Marrone/LA County Fire Chief: "Elevated critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday. Please be rest assured that your county of Los Angeles fire department will be prepared."]



As various possibilities for the cause of the wildfire are being investigated, the Washington Post reported that the sparks from New Year's fireworks may have reignited the fire.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



