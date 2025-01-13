News 9

Yoon to skip impeachment hearing

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first hearing date for President Yoon's impeachment trial is just one day away.

However, President Yoon's side has already expressed their intention not to attend tomorrow (1.14), making it likely that the first trial will be postponed.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has stated that they will not attend the first hearing, citing issues with the execution of arrest warrants by the anti-corruption agency and the police.

Today (1.13), they further claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office is attempting to arrest them to prevent them from making a statement in the impeachment trial.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "Detaining President Yoon poses a serious obstacle to the fairness of the impeachment trial, which the public is all curious about...."]

While the parties involved in the impeachment trial are required to attend the hearing, it is not mandatory.

If they do not attend, a new date will be set, so it is expected that the trial will conclude immediately after confirming President Yoon's absence at the first hearing tomorrow.

However, the Constitutional Court plans to proceed with the hearings starting from the second hearing scheduled for the 16th, regardless of President Yoon's attendance.

Key issues in the impeachment trial, such as the declaration of martial law, the announcement of Proclamation No. 1, the obstruction of National Assembly activities using military and police forces, and the search of the National Election Commission without warrant, will be addressed in earnest from this point onward.

Additionally, disputes surrounding the withdrawal of the charge of insurrection in the impeachment grounds are expected to continue.

The impeachment trial for President Yoon is scheduled to have a total of five hearings by early next month, with all eight judges in attendance.

The representatives from the National Assembly submitted a list of five primary witnesses today in advance.

Meanwhile, President Yoon's side has filed a request for the recusal of Justice Jeong Gye-seon, citing that her husband is working with the GognGam Human Rights Law Foundation, where lawyer Kim Yi-soo, who is a co-representative of the National Assembly's impeachment prosecution team, serves as a corporate director.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to hold a judges' meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the related matters.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon to skip impeachment hearing
    • 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first hearing date for President Yoon's impeachment trial is just one day away.

However, President Yoon's side has already expressed their intention not to attend tomorrow (1.14), making it likely that the first trial will be postponed.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has stated that they will not attend the first hearing, citing issues with the execution of arrest warrants by the anti-corruption agency and the police.

Today (1.13), they further claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office is attempting to arrest them to prevent them from making a statement in the impeachment trial.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "Detaining President Yoon poses a serious obstacle to the fairness of the impeachment trial, which the public is all curious about...."]

While the parties involved in the impeachment trial are required to attend the hearing, it is not mandatory.

If they do not attend, a new date will be set, so it is expected that the trial will conclude immediately after confirming President Yoon's absence at the first hearing tomorrow.

However, the Constitutional Court plans to proceed with the hearings starting from the second hearing scheduled for the 16th, regardless of President Yoon's attendance.

Key issues in the impeachment trial, such as the declaration of martial law, the announcement of Proclamation No. 1, the obstruction of National Assembly activities using military and police forces, and the search of the National Election Commission without warrant, will be addressed in earnest from this point onward.

Additionally, disputes surrounding the withdrawal of the charge of insurrection in the impeachment grounds are expected to continue.

The impeachment trial for President Yoon is scheduled to have a total of five hearings by early next month, with all eight judges in attendance.

The representatives from the National Assembly submitted a list of five primary witnesses today in advance.

Meanwhile, President Yoon's side has filed a request for the recusal of Justice Jeong Gye-seon, citing that her husband is working with the GognGam Human Rights Law Foundation, where lawyer Kim Yi-soo, who is a co-representative of the National Assembly's impeachment prosecution team, serves as a corporate director.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to hold a judges' meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the related matters.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…<br>“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”
‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행<br>…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려

‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려
‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”

‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”
문제없다더니…“로컬라이저<br> 8개 손볼 것”

문제없다더니…“로컬라이저 8개 손볼 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.