Sports committee election proceeds
The election for the KSOC chair will take place as scheduled tomorrow (1.14).
The court did not accept claims regarding issues with the composition of the electoral body, which includes deceased delegates and athletes who have enlisted in the military, as well as claims that the limited voting method infringes on voting rights.
As a result, the election for the KSOC chair, which has been surrounded by various controversies and disputes, will proceed as originally planned tomorrow.
Among the six candidates, including current chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is seeking a third term, and Kim Yong-joo, Yoo Seung-min, Kang Tae-sun, Oh Joo-young, and Kang Shin-wook, the head of the sports community will be elected through voting by 2,244 delegates for a term of four years, starting at 1 PM for 150 minutes.
- Sports committee election proceeds
- 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:29
