News 9

Trump-Kim small deal possible

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (1.13), we will also look into the upcoming Trump administration's second term.

Our National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that the U.S. President-elect Trump would engage in dialogue with North Korea during his second term.

In particular, there are concerns that the U.S. and North Korea may pursue small deals such as nuclear freeze or disarmament.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

U.S. President-elect Trump met with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un three times during his first term.

Although the denuclearization negotiations ended in failure, they continued to showcase their friendship by exchanging 'letters'.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Dec. 16: "North Korea, another man I get along with very well. I'm the only one that does."]

Our National Intelligence Service believes that President-elect Trump sees this as one of the key achievements of his first term and will therefore engage in North Korea-U.S. dialogue again.

The fact that his close aides, Richard Grenell and Alex Wong, who was deeply involved in the Singapore summit, are being favored is also cited as evidence.

The problem is that North Korea has changed.

Its nuclear and missile capabilities have been significantly advanced, and it has gained a strong backing from Russia.

This raises concerns that the Trump administration, eager for short-term results against North Korea that has raised the threshold for negotiations, may fall into the so-called 'small deal' temptation.

[Park Seon-won/National Assembly Intelligence Committee: "National Intelligence Service reported that if the U.S. judges achieving complete denuclearization of North Korea is difficult, negotiations on a smaller scale, such as nuclear freeze and disarmament, in the form of 'small deals' are also possible."]

Moreover, there is a prevailing view that the role of South Korea in the process of promoting North Korea-U.S. dialogue will be very limited compared to the first Trump administration, which is another challenge to overcome.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam National University Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "The Trump administration's second term is likely to place much more emphasis on containing China, so South Korea needs to leverage this aspect to continue close South Korea-U.S. cooperation and find our role."]

Experts point out that it is crucial to prevent any unilateral North Korean nuclear deals between the U.S. and North Korea that excludes South Korea, and that South Korea must respond carefully to strengthen close prior discussions and cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.

KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump-Kim small deal possible
    • 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (1.13), we will also look into the upcoming Trump administration's second term.

Our National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that the U.S. President-elect Trump would engage in dialogue with North Korea during his second term.

In particular, there are concerns that the U.S. and North Korea may pursue small deals such as nuclear freeze or disarmament.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

U.S. President-elect Trump met with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un three times during his first term.

Although the denuclearization negotiations ended in failure, they continued to showcase their friendship by exchanging 'letters'.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Dec. 16: "North Korea, another man I get along with very well. I'm the only one that does."]

Our National Intelligence Service believes that President-elect Trump sees this as one of the key achievements of his first term and will therefore engage in North Korea-U.S. dialogue again.

The fact that his close aides, Richard Grenell and Alex Wong, who was deeply involved in the Singapore summit, are being favored is also cited as evidence.

The problem is that North Korea has changed.

Its nuclear and missile capabilities have been significantly advanced, and it has gained a strong backing from Russia.

This raises concerns that the Trump administration, eager for short-term results against North Korea that has raised the threshold for negotiations, may fall into the so-called 'small deal' temptation.

[Park Seon-won/National Assembly Intelligence Committee: "National Intelligence Service reported that if the U.S. judges achieving complete denuclearization of North Korea is difficult, negotiations on a smaller scale, such as nuclear freeze and disarmament, in the form of 'small deals' are also possible."]

Moreover, there is a prevailing view that the role of South Korea in the process of promoting North Korea-U.S. dialogue will be very limited compared to the first Trump administration, which is another challenge to overcome.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam National University Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "The Trump administration's second term is likely to place much more emphasis on containing China, so South Korea needs to leverage this aspect to continue close South Korea-U.S. cooperation and find our role."]

Experts point out that it is crucial to prevent any unilateral North Korean nuclear deals between the U.S. and North Korea that excludes South Korea, and that South Korea must respond carefully to strengthen close prior discussions and cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.

KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…<br>“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”
‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행<br>…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려

‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려
‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”

‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”
문제없다더니…“로컬라이저<br> 8개 손볼 것”

문제없다더니…“로컬라이저 8개 손볼 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.