N. Korean soldiers in Ukraine

[Anchor]



One North Korean soldier has expressed a desire to live in Ukraine.



If the North Korean soldier wishes to go to South Korea, our government has stated that it will actively negotiate with the Ukrainian side.



Is it possible for them to be repatriated to South Korea? Our correspondent Ahn Da-young looked into this.



[Report]



When asked if he wanted to return to North Korea, one soldier indicated that he wanted to live in Ukraine.



[North Korean soldier A: "I want to live here. They won't send me home, right? (Home? Do you want to go home?) If I have to go, I will go. (If I have to go, I will go, and if I have to stay in Ukraine, I will stay?) ..."]



Another soldier nodded, indicating that he wanted to return to North Korea.



[North Korean soldier B: "(Do you want to go back to North Korea? Do you want to go back to Joseon?) ..."]



According to the international treaty known as the 'Geneva Conventions,' the repatriation of prisoners of war to their home country is the principle after a war.



However, if North Korea and Russia, which have denied the deployment, ultimately ignore their affiliation with their own military, these soldiers will not gain prisoner of war status.



In this case, if the soldiers wish to defect, the path to repatriation to South Korea may open.



This is due to our constitution recognizing North Korean residents as South Korean citizens.



Our National Intelligence Service has stated that if there is a request for defection, it will actively negotiate with Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Zelensky posted a message in Korean, suggesting that North Korean soldiers captured could be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If Kim Jong-un can exchange Ukrainian soldiers detained in Russia, we can hand over North Korean soldiers."]



The handling of North Korean soldiers primarily seems to depend on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the parties involved in the prisoner exchange.



The Russian side has declined to comment on the proposal for a prisoner exchange.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris for KBS News.



