Korea-Japan foreign ministers meet

[Anchor]



Ahead of the launch of Trump's second term, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan met.



The two ministers emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and that they must develop these relations under any circumstances.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.



[Report]



After the foreign ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan stood side by side for a joint press conference, the first of its kind since the Democratic Party government in Japan in 2011, marking 14 years.



The two ministers first announced that they agreed to develop South Korea-Japan relations under 'any circumstances'.



Despite the uncertainties surrounding South Korea's impeachment situation and the launch of Trump's second term in the U.S., they are prioritizing the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations.



They emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



[Takeshi Iwaya/Japanese Foreign Minister: "Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that must cooperate as partners in addressing various challenges in the international community."]



In a rare move for a government official, Foreign Minister Iwaya will attend Trump's inauguration and stated that he will convey the importance of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation during the ceremony.



An immediate factor that could hinder the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations is the memorial service for the Sado Mine, which will be held this year.



Last year, the service was disrupted due to Japan's lack of sincerity, and whether it can be held normally this year is crucial.



[Cho Tae-yul/South Korean Foreign Minister: "We have decided to engage in serious and honest consultations with the Japanese side, and we clearly conveyed our concerns during today's meeting."]



Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya's first schedule in South Korea was to pay respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul.



This solo visit by the Japanese Foreign Minister and his visit to the cemetery is the first in seven years since 2018, and it is analyzed as a demonstration of the intention to strengthen bilateral relations on the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



