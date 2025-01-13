News 9

Korea-Japan foreign ministers meet

입력 2025.01.13 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ahead of the launch of Trump's second term, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan met.

The two ministers emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and that they must develop these relations under any circumstances.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

After the foreign ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan stood side by side for a joint press conference, the first of its kind since the Democratic Party government in Japan in 2011, marking 14 years.

The two ministers first announced that they agreed to develop South Korea-Japan relations under 'any circumstances'.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding South Korea's impeachment situation and the launch of Trump's second term in the U.S., they are prioritizing the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations.

They emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

[Takeshi Iwaya/Japanese Foreign Minister: "Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that must cooperate as partners in addressing various challenges in the international community."]

In a rare move for a government official, Foreign Minister Iwaya will attend Trump's inauguration and stated that he will convey the importance of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation during the ceremony.

An immediate factor that could hinder the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations is the memorial service for the Sado Mine, which will be held this year.

Last year, the service was disrupted due to Japan's lack of sincerity, and whether it can be held normally this year is crucial.

[Cho Tae-yul/South Korean Foreign Minister: "We have decided to engage in serious and honest consultations with the Japanese side, and we clearly conveyed our concerns during today's meeting."]

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya's first schedule in South Korea was to pay respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul.

This solo visit by the Japanese Foreign Minister and his visit to the cemetery is the first in seven years since 2018, and it is analyzed as a demonstration of the intention to strengthen bilateral relations on the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea-Japan foreign ministers meet
    • 입력 2025-01-13 23:56:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ahead of the launch of Trump's second term, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan met.

The two ministers emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and that they must develop these relations under any circumstances.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

After the foreign ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan stood side by side for a joint press conference, the first of its kind since the Democratic Party government in Japan in 2011, marking 14 years.

The two ministers first announced that they agreed to develop South Korea-Japan relations under 'any circumstances'.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding South Korea's impeachment situation and the launch of Trump's second term in the U.S., they are prioritizing the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations.

They emphasized that improving South Korea-Japan relations is the driving force behind trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

[Takeshi Iwaya/Japanese Foreign Minister: "Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that must cooperate as partners in addressing various challenges in the international community."]

In a rare move for a government official, Foreign Minister Iwaya will attend Trump's inauguration and stated that he will convey the importance of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation during the ceremony.

An immediate factor that could hinder the improvement of South Korea-Japan relations is the memorial service for the Sado Mine, which will be held this year.

Last year, the service was disrupted due to Japan's lack of sincerity, and whether it can be held normally this year is crucial.

[Cho Tae-yul/South Korean Foreign Minister: "We have decided to engage in serious and honest consultations with the Japanese side, and we clearly conveyed our concerns during today's meeting."]

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya's first schedule in South Korea was to pay respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul.

This solo visit by the Japanese Foreign Minister and his visit to the cemetery is the first in seven years since 2018, and it is analyzed as a demonstration of the intention to strengthen bilateral relations on the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…<br>“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법” 설득…“충돌 없도록 충분히 협의”
‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행<br>…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려

‘외환’ 추가 특검법 처리 강행…‘국가 안보 위협’ 우려
‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”

‘계엄’ 한정 특검법 “결론 못 내”…야 “수사 방해 생떼”
문제없다더니…“로컬라이저<br> 8개 손볼 것”

문제없다더니…“로컬라이저 8개 손볼 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.