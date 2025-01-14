News 9

Reform Party in turmoil

[Anchor]

The Reform Party is experiencing intense internal strife.

Representative Lee Jun-seok and Representative Her Eun-a are butting heads saying Lee is trying to oust the party leader while engaging in a form of shadow politics while Lee said Her Eun-ah who once pleaded for a proportional representation nomination, is delusional.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the details.

[Report]

The Reform Party is facing internal turmoil over the dismissal of former Secretary-General Kim Cheol-geun, a close aide to Representative Lee Jun-seok.

The conflict erupted during a Supreme Council meeting held after about a month.

[Her Eun-a/Reform Party Leader: "The party leader said they would run the party according to their authority…."]

[Chun Ha-ram/Reform Party Floor Leader: "They are trying to run the party like Her Eun-a's office…."]

Leader Her also claimed that Representative Lee is trying to oust her just like President Yoon Suk Yeol did.

[Her Eun-a/Reform Party Leader: "They are trying to oust the party leader because they upset the major shareholder. They need to let go of their obsession with shadow politics."]

Floor Leader Chun countered that Leader Her's complaints stem from not receiving a proportional representation nomination.

[Chun Ha-ram/Reform Party Floor Leader: "The essence lies in the aftermath of the proportional representation nomination conflict during the last general election, where Leader Her did not receive a proportional representation nomination…."]

Representative Lee Jun-seok also rebutted that Leader Her was making a fuss and crying over the proportional representation nominations at that time, calling her claims mere delusions.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Representative: "If there are specific issues, you should talk about it rather than just saying I felt this way and it's my feeling."]

Representative Lee plans to push for a party member recall system to question Leader Her's trust, emphasizing that it is different from the method he was ousted from the People Power Party, which involved procedures like mobilizing the ethics committee.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

