Gov't proposes dialogue to medics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has suggested dialogue with the medical community, stating that it will reconsider the increase in medical school admissions, but the response from the medical community remains cold.



However, some in the medical community argue that since next year's quota will soon be confirmed, it is time to engage in dialogue with the government.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.



[Report]



The Korean Medical Association (KMA) continues to remain silent despite the government's proposal for dialogue.



Internally, there is a sense of disappointment.



A KMA official stated in a call with KBS that the government is still assuming an increase in medical school admissions and has not presented any plans on how to educate this year's medical students.



Medical school professors also believe that a change in the government's admission policy should come first.



They argue that if the increased number of students is educated all at once, the quality of education will inevitably decline, so the quota for next year should be reduced to minimize side effects.



[Kim Chang-soo/President of the Medical Professors Association of Korea: "It seems that there is a firm belief that having a dialogue in a situation where the government's policy changes are not confirmed is futile."]



In response, a Ministry of Education official stated that most of the first-year courses are general subjects, so even if last year's leave of absence students return, there will not be significant difficulties in education.



The issue of a medical workforce shortage has also raised alarms about the production of new doctors.



Only 285 people took the written portion of the national medical examination held last week, which is just 9% of last year's candidates.



Some in the medical community are arguing that fighting from the outside will yield no results and that dialogue with the government should happen before next year's medical school quota is confirmed.



[Kang Hee-kyung/Professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine: "Even if the conclusion comes later, we need to have a dialogue to at least list the issues that need to be resolved."]



The health and medical workers' union has also urged the medical association under the new president to engage in dialogue with the government for the return of residents and the normalization of medical services.



This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!