Kim Sang-sik: Make players smile

[Anchor]

The hero of Vietnamese football, coach Kim Sang-sik, has returned briefly to Korea and visited the KBS studio.

The secret to Coach Kim's leadership is to not try to teach the players but to make them smile.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Coach Kim Sang-sik, who visited KBS for the first time, has become a celebrity, as evidenced by the immediate requests for his autograph.

["Xin chào! (Hello.)"]

There was a reason he was running around roaring after the equalizing goal in the final match.

[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "We scored the second goal in a somewhat unsportsmanlike manner, and I exaggerated my reaction on purpose. I was feeling a mix of annoyance and joy."]

He revealed the secret behind his dazzling dance skills that captured Asia's attention, as well as the name of the dance.

[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "The dance, I think I got inspiration from my older brother. My brother is much better at dancing than I am. People who have seen his dance call it the 'twist dance.'"]

Having taken office last May, Coach Kim explains that his success in just eight months is due to focusing on identifying good players in the Vietnamese league.

While Coach Park Hang-seo had a fatherly leadership style, he expressed his desire to be a leader like an older brother who relinquishes authority, offering a poignant remark on the leadership crisis in Korean sports.

[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "Don't try to teach others; instead, make them smile once more. Then everyone will be happy, and everything will go well."]

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

